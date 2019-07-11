Buckingham Palace intruder: The Queen faces new security breach

11 July 2019, 10:16 | Updated: 11 July 2019, 10:24

Buckingham Palace intruder: The Queen faces new security breach. Picture: Getty
Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

Queen Elizabeth was sleeping, while an intruder scaled the fence of Buckingham Palace in the early hours of the morning.

Within four minutes, police apprehended the intruder, after assessing whether the man was in possession of a weapon.

The man, 22, reportedly scaled the fence at the front of the palace, with the hopes of gaining access to the monarch's home.

Fears escalated as it was thought the intruder was copying Michael Fagan, who famously forced his way in to the Queen's bedroom almost 37 years ago to the day.

During the Michael Fagan incident in 1982, the Queen came face-to-face with the intruder as he entered her residence. After an initial attempt to gain access to Buckingham Palace, Fagan tried again - and succeeded.

At around 7am, Fagan scaled a drainpipe before working his way towards the Queen's bedroom with a shard of glass in his hand. He is said to have sat on the Queen's bed, before she ran out of the room to raise the alarm.

Michael Fagan famously entered the Queen's bedroom in 1983 security breach
Michael Fagan famously entered the Queen's bedroom in 1983 security breach. Picture: Getty

In 2018, a homeless man also broke into the perimeter of the palace, allegedly going undetected for hours before he was apprehended by the police.

