The Queen's final resting place now open to the public

29 September 2022, 14:35

The Queen is buried alongside her husband, Prince Philip, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
The Queen is buried alongside her husband, Prince Philip, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty/Royal Family
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Windsor Castle has reopened to the public following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen's final resting place, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, has opened to public.

The iconic castle reopened on Thursday, September 29, with hundreds of people queueing to see the building, the grounds and now the place where Her Majesty is buried.

Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the George VI Memorial Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, and was laid to rest there on September 19 in a private burial service attended by members of the Royal Family.

Now, when people visit Windsor Castle, they will be able to look into the Chapel where Her Majesty is buried alongside her husband, Prince Philip, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.

The Royal Family release a photo of the Queen's final resting place following the state funeral
The Royal Family release a photo of the Queen's final resting place following the state funeral. Picture: Royal Family

Understandably, queues have been longer than usual to visit Windsor Castle today as hundreds of people flock to the historic landmark to pay their respects.

The reopening of Windsor Castle comes just days after the Royal Family released a picture of the new stone ledger marking the spot of the burial in George VI's Memorial Chapel.

Tickets to Windsor Castle are free to children under 5, £14.50 for kids aged from five to 17, £17.50 for young people aged between 18 - 24 and £26.50 for adults. Ticket prices vary depending on day of visit.

Members of the public queue outside Windsor Castle as it reopens to the public
Members of the public queue outside Windsor Castle as it reopens to the public. Picture: Getty

On the updated Windsor Castle website, they explain: "St George's Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle is one of the finest examples of Gothic architecture in England. Construction of the present Chapel began in 1475 under the reign of Edward IV. When visiting make sure you look up and admire the stone ceiling, which was added by Henry VII.

"The Chapel has been the location of many royal weddings including TRH The Earl and Countess of Wessex, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and HRH Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank.

"The Chapel is the spiritual home of the Order of the Garter, the senior order of British Chivalry established in 1348 by Edward III.

"Within the Chapel are the tombs of 11 monarchs, including Queen Elizabeth II, George VI, Henry VIII and Charles I."

St George's Chapel, located on the Windsor Estate, is where Her Majesty the Queen has been buried
St George's Chapel, located on the Windsor Estate, is where Her Majesty the Queen has been buried . Picture: Getty

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, with the Monarch making her final journey back to London in the days following her death.

On September 19, the Queen's state funeral took place at Westminster Abbey followed by a Committal Service held at Windsor Castle in St George's Chapel.

Later in the day, the Queen was buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in a private service attend only by members of the Royal Family.

Read More:

Latest Royal News

See more Latest Royal News

The Royal Family's mourning period will last until September 26

The Royal Family's mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II and tradition explained

Clodagh McKenna and is married to the Queen's godson Harry Herbert

Who is Clodagh McKenna's husband Harry Herbert? Age, career and connection to the Queen revealed

Celebrities

Prince Harry and Prince William have a step-brother and sister, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes

William and Harry have a step-brother and sister you probably knew nothing about

Peter Phillips is the Queen's grandson

Who is the Queen's eldest grandson Peter Phillips?

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held on Monday September 19

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II: How to listen

The monarch usually gets a state funeral

Who has had a state funeral in the UK?

Georgie May, 8, asked the Queen to look out for her beloved great granny Dede.

Little girl asks Queen to ‘look out for great granny’ in tear-jerking tribute letter

Woolly postbox topper tributes appear across England.

Woolly postbox toppers pop up all over Britain paying tribute to the Queen

Kate Middleton helped a little girl leave a corgi for the Queen

Girl left ‘crying with joy’ as Kate Middleton helps her leave Queen a corgi teddy

The Queen in purple alongside Windsor Castle

Where will Queen Elizabeth II be buried?