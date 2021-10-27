Queen pulls out of COP26 climate summit following night in hospital

By Naomi Bartram

The Queen has been forced to miss the summit next week and will be sending a video message instead.

The Queen has decided not to attend the UN’s climate summit in Glasgow next week.

Her Majesty spent a night in hospital last week after falling ill, but was said to be ‘back to work’ in Windsor just a few days later.

Now it has been revealed that the 95-year-old won’t be travelling to Scotland for the event – planned for November 1 – and will instead record a video message.

The Queen was back at work this week. Picture: Alamy

A Palace spokesman said: “Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle.

“Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of Cop26 on Monday, 1st November.

“Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.”

The Queen was sent for preliminary tests in hospital on October 20, which was her first overnight stay in eight years.

She is said to have travelled by car to the King Edward VII's Hospital in Marylebone, which is about 19 miles (32km) from Windsor.

The Queen had to stay overnight at hospital last week. Picture: Alamy

In a statement on Thursday night, Buckingham Palace said: "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits."

She later cancelled a planned two day trip to Northern Ireland held to mark the 100th anniversary of the partition on doctors’ orders, receiving advice she should rest.

After a few days off, the Queen returned to work on Tuesday and carried out virtual audiences from Windsor Castle.

The monarch was last seen in person at her reception for business leaders on October 19.

She was on her feet for almost an hour during the event and reportedly had a secret signal so aides could whisk her away if she felt tired, but didn’t have to use it.