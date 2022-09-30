The Queen's hilarious response to expert who told her she had too many dogs

The Queen owned 30 corgis across her 70 year reign. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen was known for her love of dogs, in particular corgis, and was known to have owned 13 at one point.

The Queen, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 96, was known for many things; her great sense of humour, her dedication to her job and – of course – her love for her dogs.

Her Majesty owned 30 corgis throughout her 70 year reign, and leaves behind two beloved pooches, Muick and Sandy, who were in attendance at the Queen's funeral.

Since her passing, an amazing anecdote has surfaced from dog expert Dr Roger Mugford who revealed that he once told the Queen she had too many dogs.

Of course, being the animal lover she was, the Queen didn't take to the advice very well and had the best response to Roger's comment.

The Queen and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle with one of their corgis in 1959. Picture: Getty

Sharing the story on This Morning recently, Mumford explained that at the time the Queen had around 13 corgis.

According to the dog expert, the Queen replied to his recommendation: "If I thought that was going to be your advice, I wouldn't have invited you round."

She apparently added: "You're telling me what I already know and what Prince Philip has already told me, that I've got too many."

Roger said on the show: "Sometimes it's the job of an advisor, consultant or specialist to give unwelcome advice."

The Queen and Prince Philip with one of their beloved corgis in 1974 at Balmoral Castle. Picture: Getty

The expert appeared on Australian news programme Today around the same time, where he reflected on the importance of the Queen's dogs and her love for the corgi breed in particular.

"I hear it was the first dog she was given as a child", he said: "And you become imprinted on a dog, and it just happened to be this breed she became loyal to."

He added: "At one stage there were 13 in the royal household and Prince Philip had told her 'darling, you must reduce the number of dogs you've got'.That was my first opening remark to Her Majesty, I said 'Madame, I think you've got too many dogs'."

Roger continued: "The point is, this hardworking royal lady deserved to have fun, and dogs gave her fun and relaxation and love."

