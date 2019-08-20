The Queen’s corgis treated like royalty as it’s revealed they’re served special menus in ‘order of seniority’

The Queen makes sure her corgis are treated to the best. Picture: Getty

It’s not just the Queen who lives a life of luxury at Buckingham Palace, but her dogs too.

It’s a sad day when you realise the Queen’s dogs are enjoying a more glam life than you.

According to recent reports, the Queen’s beloved pets are so well looked after that they have their own specially devised menus, and are even fed in “order of seniority”.

Dr Roger Mugford, who is an animal psychologist, recounted to Town & Country: “At feeding times, each dog had an individually designed menu, including an array of homeopathic and herbal remedies.

The Queen has always loved corgis, treating them to nothing but the best. Picture: Getty

"Their food was served by a butler in an eclectic collection of battered silver and porcelain dishes.”

He went on: “As I watched, the Queen got the corgis to sit in a semi-circle around her, and then fed them one by one, in order of seniority.

“The others just sat and patiently waited their turn."

Whether the Queen still practices this dining pattern we don’t know, however, we can still hope her dog’s lives are as wonderful as they sound.

The Queen's corgis are reportedly fed in order of seniority. Picture: Getty

Following the death of Willow and Whisper in 2018, the Queen only has two corgi and dachshund mixes called Vulcan and Candy left in her family.

When the Queen turned 18, her father gifted her with her first corgi, Susan.

Since the Monarch fell in love with Susan, she has bred each of her corgis from Susan’s lineage, including the late Willow and Whisper.

It has been reported the Queen made the decision to stop breeding her beloved corgis as she “didn’t want to leave any behind”. Picture: Getty

However, the lineage died when Willow passed away last year as she was the last of Susan’s descendants.

It has been reported the Queen made the decision to stop breeding her beloved corgis as she “didn’t want to leave any behind”.