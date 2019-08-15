From £22 Elizabeth Arden lipstick to £8 Essie nail polish - these are the Queen's favourite high street beauty products

15 August 2019, 13:29

The Queen loves a selection of super affordable products
The Queen loves a selection of super affordable products. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Queen Liz always looks absolutely flawless, and here are some of her top picks.

HRH Queen Elizabeth II is an icon in many ways... her colour co-ordination is to die for, but she is also one of the most glamorous 93-year-olds we've ever seen.

And rumour has it she's a huge fan of a few cult brands. Here are all the ones you need to know about...

READ MORE: The Queen's cheeky 'penis' joke to the French President revealed

The Queen looks amazing for her age and is a fan of beauty products
The Queen looks amazing for her age and is a fan of beauty products. Picture: Getty
This lipstick from Elizabeth Arden is super affordable high end beauty
This lipstick from Elizabeth Arden is super affordable high end beauty. Picture: Elizabeth Arden

Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick, £22 from Elizabeth Arden

The Queen is rarely seen without her signature rosy pink lip, and it's been said that Elizabeth Arden is her favourite brand.

Rose Petal from the Beautiful Colour Moisturising Lipstick range is a very close match to what we typically see her sporting.

Clarins' treatment is loved by the Queen to keep her hands soft
Clarins' treatment is loved by the Queen to keep her hands soft. Picture: Clarins

Hand and Nail Treatment Cream, £23 from Clarins

Apparently the Queen is a huge fan of Clarins, and this hand and nail cream is an absolute classic go-to, as well as many of their other skincare bits.

It's rumoured she also commissioned the French brand to create the perfect red lipstick for her Coronation in 1953.

Essie's Ballet Slipper shade is a popular one
Essie's Ballet Slipper shade is a popular one. Picture: Essie

Essie Ballet Slippers Nail Polish, £7.99 from Boots

It's widely known that The Queen loves Essie's pale pink nude shade from Essie.

Called Ballet Slippers, it's a bloody bargain and she's been wearing it since 1989, this is known as the Queen's hairdresser wrote to the founder, Essie Weingarter explaining it was "the only colour Her Majesty would wear".

The Floris fragrances are said to be a fave of the Queen
The Floris fragrances are said to be a fave of the Queen. Picture: Floris

White Rose Eau De Toilette, £80 from Floris

Floris is a royally-certified brand, as they have a royal warrant from The Queen so this is 100 per cent a product the royal family use.

A warrant is basically a mark of recognition that they've been supplying products to the royals for over five years.

Yardley soaps are a long-standing royal favourite
Yardley soaps are a long-standing royal favourite. Picture: Yardley

Original English Lavender Soap, £7.99 from Yardley London

Yardley have a long history with the royal family, as the brand secured a warrant way back in the seventeenth century.

This was as King Charles I ordered them to supply all of the soap in London.

Nearly 400 years on, the soap is still a favourite of the royals.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The most popular royal has been revealed

Meghan Markle beaten by Kate Middleton in YouGov royal family popularity poll

Asda sales fall as Brexit uncertainty hits shoppers

UK & World

Home Office stabbing: Terror not ruled out as motive of attack

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The American mum have the time of her life

Mum goes to Disney World alone to celebrate kids going back to school

Lifestyle

Emmerdale has announced a scheduling change

Emmerdale will only air six episodes a week in huge schedule shake-up

TV & Movies

Simon Cowell has lost one and a half stone since switching to a vegan diet

Simon Cowell is unrecognisable as he shows off 20lbs weight loss

Celebrities

The scenes aired during the Jade Goody documentary last night

Jade Goody documentary viewers horrified as CBB Shilpa Shetty 'race row' footage is aired

TV & Movies

Luisa caught the altercation on her phone and she shared it with her followers

Apprentice star Luisa Zissman shames easyJet stewardess for threatening to fine passenger £100

Celebrities

Heatwave to return as Asian super-storm sends heat blast to UK

UK heatwave to RETURN as Asian typhoon brings hot weather back