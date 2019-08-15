From £22 Elizabeth Arden lipstick to £8 Essie nail polish - these are the Queen's favourite high street beauty products
15 August 2019, 13:29
Queen Liz always looks absolutely flawless, and here are some of her top picks.
HRH Queen Elizabeth II is an icon in many ways... her colour co-ordination is to die for, but she is also one of the most glamorous 93-year-olds we've ever seen.
And rumour has it she's a huge fan of a few cult brands. Here are all the ones you need to know about...
Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick, £22 from Elizabeth Arden
The Queen is rarely seen without her signature rosy pink lip, and it's been said that Elizabeth Arden is her favourite brand.
Rose Petal from the Beautiful Colour Moisturising Lipstick range is a very close match to what we typically see her sporting.
Hand and Nail Treatment Cream, £23 from Clarins
Apparently the Queen is a huge fan of Clarins, and this hand and nail cream is an absolute classic go-to, as well as many of their other skincare bits.
It's rumoured she also commissioned the French brand to create the perfect red lipstick for her Coronation in 1953.
Essie Ballet Slippers Nail Polish, £7.99 from Boots
It's widely known that The Queen loves Essie's pale pink nude shade from Essie.
Called Ballet Slippers, it's a bloody bargain and she's been wearing it since 1989, this is known as the Queen's hairdresser wrote to the founder, Essie Weingarter explaining it was "the only colour Her Majesty would wear".
White Rose Eau De Toilette, £80 from Floris
Floris is a royally-certified brand, as they have a royal warrant from The Queen so this is 100 per cent a product the royal family use.
A warrant is basically a mark of recognition that they've been supplying products to the royals for over five years.
Original English Lavender Soap, £7.99 from Yardley London
Yardley have a long history with the royal family, as the brand secured a warrant way back in the seventeenth century.
This was as King Charles I ordered them to supply all of the soap in London.
Nearly 400 years on, the soap is still a favourite of the royals.