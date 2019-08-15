From £22 Elizabeth Arden lipstick to £8 Essie nail polish - these are the Queen's favourite high street beauty products

The Queen loves a selection of super affordable products. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

Queen Liz always looks absolutely flawless, and here are some of her top picks.

HRH Queen Elizabeth II is an icon in many ways... her colour co-ordination is to die for, but she is also one of the most glamorous 93-year-olds we've ever seen.

And rumour has it she's a huge fan of a few cult brands. Here are all the ones you need to know about...

The Queen looks amazing for her age and is a fan of beauty products. Picture: Getty

This lipstick from Elizabeth Arden is super affordable high end beauty. Picture: Elizabeth Arden

Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick, £22 from Elizabeth Arden

The Queen is rarely seen without her signature rosy pink lip, and it's been said that Elizabeth Arden is her favourite brand.

Rose Petal from the Beautiful Colour Moisturising Lipstick range is a very close match to what we typically see her sporting.

Clarins' treatment is loved by the Queen to keep her hands soft. Picture: Clarins

Hand and Nail Treatment Cream, £23 from Clarins

Apparently the Queen is a huge fan of Clarins, and this hand and nail cream is an absolute classic go-to, as well as many of their other skincare bits.

It's rumoured she also commissioned the French brand to create the perfect red lipstick for her Coronation in 1953.

Essie's Ballet Slipper shade is a popular one. Picture: Essie

Essie Ballet Slippers Nail Polish, £7.99 from Boots

It's widely known that The Queen loves Essie's pale pink nude shade from Essie.

Called Ballet Slippers, it's a bloody bargain and she's been wearing it since 1989, this is known as the Queen's hairdresser wrote to the founder, Essie Weingarter explaining it was "the only colour Her Majesty would wear".

The Floris fragrances are said to be a fave of the Queen. Picture: Floris

White Rose Eau De Toilette, £80 from Floris

Floris is a royally-certified brand, as they have a royal warrant from The Queen so this is 100 per cent a product the royal family use.

A warrant is basically a mark of recognition that they've been supplying products to the royals for over five years.

Yardley soaps are a long-standing royal favourite. Picture: Yardley

Original English Lavender Soap, £7.99 from Yardley London

Yardley have a long history with the royal family, as the brand secured a warrant way back in the seventeenth century.

This was as King Charles I ordered them to supply all of the soap in London.

Nearly 400 years on, the soap is still a favourite of the royals.