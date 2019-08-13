The Queen’s cheeky ‘penis’ joke to the French president’s wife revealed

The Queen has a secretly cheeky sense of humour. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

It sounds like the Queen appreciates a naughty joke as much as we do.

The Queen’s personality is somewhat of an enigma, as the monarch keeps her private life and public appearance very separate.

However, every now and again we’ll be treated to an insight into the Queen’s life.

For example, the time a picture from inside Buckingham Palace revealed Her Majesty as a user of a Dyson fan.

The Queen found herself in an awkward conversation when she hosted the former president of France. Picture: Getty

Now, in a new royal family book by Adam Helliker, we have been treated to another story, this time about her cheeky sense of humour.

In his book, Helliker describes the time the Queen hosted General de Gaulle, the former French president, and his wife.

He told Fabulous Digital of the moment: “A guest asked Madame de Gaulle what she was most looking forward to in her retirement, which was imminent.

“With great elaboration (as she didn't speak much English) she replied: ‘A penis.’

The story is said to be one of Prince Philip's favourite moments. Picture: Getty

“An awkward silence ensued for some time, until the Queen herself came to the rescue, and she said with a broad grin: ‘Ah, happiness.’”

The hilarious moment is said to be one of Prince Philip’s favourite stories of all time.

