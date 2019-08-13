The meaning behind Meghan Markle’s elephant hair bracelet explained as she celebrates World Elephant Day

Meghan Markle used the bracelet to connect with the elephants spiritually. Picture: Getty/Sussex Royal

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared throwback images from their 2017 trip to Botswana to mark World Elephant Day.

Posting new pictures on their Instagram page, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they have worked with Elephants Without Borders to help 25 elephants get fitted with satellite navigation collars.

The images were taken during a trip they took together in 2017 to Botswana, where only Meghan’s hands make an appearance.

In the image, the Duchess of Sussex holds an elephant trunk, showing off her Hamsa Hand ring and a silver elephant hair bracelet.

The elephant hair bracelet has a strong symbolic meaning for all who wear them, including the Duchess.

Meghan Markle wore a silver elephant hair bracelet, a symbolic piece of jewellery, which comes from tribal legend dating over 2000 years old. Picture: Sussex Royal/Instagram

The Hamsa Hand ring also shown in the picture is a popular item of the Meghan’s, which she has worn on many occasions before. Picture: Kismet by Milka

The elephant bracelet is a symbolic piece of jewellery, which comes from tribal legend dating over 2000 years old, Matt Buvinghausen jewellery’s website explains.

It is believed that the soul of elephants pass through their tails when they die, and so bracelets were made for humans to wear to symbolise protection, wisdom and spirit.

There are usually four knots on the bracelet which represent earth, sun, moon and stars.

While people still purchase real elephant hair bracelets, with hairs taken from their tails, it is encouraged to wear silver or gold versions of the jewellery as the African elephant is currently marked as “vulnerable”.

he Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared throwback images from their 2017 trip to Botswana to mark World Elephant Day. Picture: Instagram/Sussex Royal

Of course, being an ambassador for Elephants Without Borders, the Duchess of Sussex sported a silver version of the bracelet.

It is unknown where the Duchess' bracelet is from, however, there are many beautiful pieces of Easy.

The Hamsa Hand ring also shown in the picture is a popular item of the Meghan’s, which she has worn on many occasions before.

The ring is by Kismet by Milka, and can be bought online for $300.