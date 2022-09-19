Who are the Queen's cousins attending state funeral?

By Alice Dear

Queen Elizabeth II had a total of 31 cousins, but sadly only four of them could be at the state funeral of the late Monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II's cousins the Duke of Kent, Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra and the Duke of Gloucester will all attend Her Majesty's state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Her Majesty had 31 cousins in total, however, only four are alive today.

The Duke of Gloucestershire will be taking a poignant part in the funeral of the Queen, walking in procession behind the coffin alongside King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and other members of the Royal Family.

Here's everything you need to know about the Queen's cousins attending the funeral today:

Who is the Duke of Kent?

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Kent during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year. Picture: Getty

The Duke of Kent, 86, is the Queen's first cousin as he is the son of her father George VI's brother, Prince George, Duke of Kent.

He was born on October 8, 1935, to Prince George and Princess Marina and has two siblings; Princess Alexandra and Prince Michael of Kent.

The Duke of Kent is married to Katharine, Duchess of Kent, who he wed in 1961.

The pair have three children together; George the Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor.

Who is Prince Michael of Kent?

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent pictured in 2019 at St George's Chapel. Picture: Getty

Prince Michael of Kent, 80, is the brother of the Duke of Kent, and therefore also a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.

He was born on July 4, 1942, to George VI's brother, Prince George, and his wife Princess Mariana of Greece and Denmark.

Prince Michael of Kent is married to Princess Michael of Kent, Marie, who he wed in 1978.

The couple have two children together; Lord Frederick Windsor and Lady Gabriella Kingston.

Who is Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy?

Queen Elizabeth II pictured with cousin Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy. Picture: Getty

Princess Alexandra was born on December 25, 1936, making her 85-years-old.

She is the daughter of Prince George and Princess Marina and the sister of Prince Michael of Kent and the Duke of Kent.

Princess Alexandra has two children with her late husband, Sir Angus James Bruce Ogilvy, who passed away in 2004.

They have a daughter, Marina Ogilvy, and a son, James Ogilvy.

Who is the Duke of Gloucester?

The Duke of Gloucester and his wife, Birgitte the Duchess of Gloucester. Picture: Getty

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, was born on August 26, 1944, and is 78-years-old.

The Duke of Gloucester's father was Prince Henry, who was the brother of King George VI, making himself and Queen Elizabeth II first cousins.

In 1972, Prince Richard married Birgitte the Duchess of Gloucester, who he later welcomed four children with; Lady Rose Gilman, Alexander Windsor the Earl of Ulster, Lady Davina Windsor and Davina Windsor.

