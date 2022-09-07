Breaking News

The Queen cancels important event as doctors tells her to rest

The Queen has been told to rest following a busy day. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen has accepted the advice from her doctors after a 'full day' yesterday.

The Queen, 96, has been told by her doctors to rest.

This comes after a "full day" yesterday where Her Majesty met with new Prime Minister Liz Truss at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening, they explained that the Queen has taken the advice of her doctors.

Due to this, the Privy Council meeting which was due to take place this evening will be cancelled and rearranged.

The Queen was pictured in the drawing room of the Balmoral Estate in Scotland earlier this week . Picture: Getty

The full statement from the Palace reads: "After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest.

"This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged."

They added that the advice from Her Majesty's medics has not resulted in a hospital visit.

The Queen has been suffering from mobility issues recently . Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday, the Queen was pictured for the first time in months in the drawing room of Balmoral.

Her Majesty was photographed looked high-spirited as she met with new PM Liz Truss following the news she had been chosen as the new Tory party leader.

The meeting of a new Prime Minister usually happens at Buckingham Palace, however, the decision was made that the Queen would stay in Scotland, where she has been for her summer break, and that former PM Boris Johnson and new PM Liz Truss would meet with her there instead.

The Queen has been suffering from mobility issues recently, which has caused her to rely on a walking stick for some royal engagements.

Earlier in the year, the Queen attended Chelsea Flower Show in a buggy which took her around all the displays.

Recently, Prince Charles and other members of the Royal Family have been attending engagements on behalf of the Queen due to these mobility problems.

