The Queen looks cosy in Balmoral drawing room in first pictures released in months

The Queen was all smiles as she greeted new Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen received new Prime Minister Liz Truss in her Scottish residence on Tuesday.

The Queen, 96, has been pictured for the first time in months at her Balmoral Estate.

The Monarch, who has been staying in her Scottish residence for the summer, looked cosy in a tartan skirt, a grey shirt and a matching grey cardigan.

She wore her classic pearl necklace, her sturdy black shoes and her favourite black handbag around her arm.

The Sovereign was also using Prince Phillip's old walking stick to support her as she stood on the carpet waiting for new Prime Minister Liz Truss to enter the Balmoral drawing room.

The Queen was pictured in the drawing room of the Balmoral Estate in Scotland. Picture: Getty

Historically, the Queen meets with a new Prime Minister at Buckingham Palace, however, she met with Liz Truss at Balmoral on Tuesday in a break from royal tradition.

The Queen, who has recently been suffering from mobility issues, did look comfortable and happy in the Balmoral setting, however, as pictures showed a fire roaring in the drawing room.

The Queen met with Liz Truss at her Balmoral Estate instead of Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

As Liz Truss walked into the room, the Queen held out a hand to greet the new leader of the Tory party.

Following the resignation of Boris Johnson, Truss has become the Queen's 15th Prime Minister of her 70-year reign.

Her Majesty held Prince Philip's walking stick as she continues to struggle with mobility issues. Picture: Getty

This is the first time the Queen has been pictured since July, when she was seen travelling to the Balmoral Estate for her summer break.

While the Queen has been in Scotland for months now, she has received some visitors, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Last month, Kate Middleton was pictured stepping off an economy flight in Scotland with her youngest two, Charlotte and Louis, while Prince William was reported to be joining them with Prince George another day.

