Kate Middleton and kids fly economy to visit Queen in Scotland

Kate Middleton flew economy with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Sunday evening. Picture: Getty/TikTok - @turbom1k3y

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge was filmed stepping off a flight to Scotland with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Sunday evening.

Kate Middleton and her two youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have arrived in Scotland where they are believed to be visiting the Queen.

Her Majesty, 96, is currently staying at her Balmoral Estate in the Scottish Highlands, and the Cambridge family are reportedly joining the Monarch for the final week of the summer holidays.

This is according to HELLO! who also reported that Prince William and Prince George are believed to be travelling separately to the highlands.

And while private jets are the expected form of travel for royals, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a more low-key and eco form of transport, hopping on an economy flight.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped off the flight with Charlotte, Louis, their nanny and a security guard. Picture: TikTok - @turbom1k3y

In a video shared on TikTok by a passenger on the same flight as Kate, Charlotte and Louis, the trio can be seen stepping off the flight, joined by the children's nanny and a security guard.

The person who shared the video, @turbom1k3y, said that no one on board took any pictures or videos of the family, and that in the moment Kate was "just a mum taking her children on holiday to see grandmother".

They wrote in the caption of the video: "On a flight to Scotland, Kate Middleton, both kids, nanny and security two rows in front of me.

"Could get a private jet or helicopter but keeping it simple, flying economy."

Watch the video here:

They added: "She even got up half way through the flight to get her daughter's iPad.

"And yes she was stunning, even gave me a smile while looking back at row behind her to talk to her son.

"No one on board took any photos or videos. Just a mum taking her children on holiday to see grandmother, but there was a buzz on board."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is believed to be visiting the Queen at her Balmoral Estate. Picture: Getty

In the footage, Kate looks casual but chic in a green skirt which she teamed with a brown blazer, a shoulder bag and block heels.

Princess Charlotte looked sweet in a floral dress with her hair plaited in two braids, carrying her own pink bag.

Prince Louise looked chipper in a shirt, shorts and his own backpack.

