Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured for the first time since returning to the UK

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to the UK for the first time since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 41, have officially kicked off their UK engagements.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been back in Britain since they travelled over from the US to join the rest of the Royal Family to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June this year.

According to reports, the couple touched down in the UK on Sunday after flying commercial.

On Monday, the couple were pictured for the first time attending the One Young World Summit.

Arriving at the event in Manchester, Harry and Meghan looked excited and in high spirits as they stepped onto the stage to greet co-founder of One Young World, Kate Robertson.

Harry dressed in a smart suit while Meghan opted for a red ensemble made up of a red blouse, red trousers and matching shoes.

The Duchess of Sussex wore her hair back in a sleek ponytail and accessorised the look with gold earrings.

This evening, Meghan, who has been a One Young World counsellor since 2014, will address the audience with a speech.

They are also meeting a group of summit delegates doing "outstanding work on gender equality".

Harry and Meghan will travel to Dusseldorf in Germany on Tuesday for the Invictus Games 'One Year To Go' event.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK for the WellChild Awards which will take place in London.

Harry and Meghan, who are parents to Archie and Lilibet, are believed to be staying on the Windsor Estate during their time in the UK in their former residence Frogmore Cottage.

According to royal insiders, Prince Charles invited the couple to stay with him during their time in the country.

The insider said: "The Prince of Wales reiterated his invitation for Harry and Meghan, and the whole family if they wished, to come and stay with him this summer while he is at his home on the Balmoral estate.

"He thought it might be a good opportunity for everyone to take stock and relax, but the invitation was declined.”

While Harry and Meghan will be staying at Frogmore Cottage, which is located close to Prince William and Kate Middleton's new home Adelaide House, the couple reportedly have "no plans" to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

