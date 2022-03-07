Why The Queen is leaving Buckingham Palace 'permanently'

The Queen is moving away from Buckingham Palace for good. Picture: Getty Images

By Heart reporter

The Queen has reportedly made a permanent move to Windsor Castle and won't be going back to Buckingham Palace.

The Queen will never fully return to Buckingham Palace, according to a new report.

Back in March 2020, the monarch relocated to Windsor, alongside late husband Prince Philip, during the height of the Covid crisis.

Windsor was previously only the Queen’s home for Easter and Royal Ascot week in June, as well as occasional weekends.

Buckingham Palace is the main residence of the royal family. Picture: Alamy

Now, it’s been suggested that the 95 year old will stay there permanently and never live back in central London.

Royal author Hugo Vickers told The Sunday Times: “Windsor is the place she loves.

“She has her memories with Prince Philip there, she has her ponies there and family nearby. It makes sense.”

The Queen also has other homes including Balmoral and Sandringham, where she usually spends every Christmas.

But Windsor seemingly has a special place in Her Majesty’s heart as St George's Chapel has hosted many royal services and weddings.

The Queen will reportedly stay at Windsor Castle now. Picture: Alamy

It is also where Philip was laid to rest after he died in April 2021, aged 99.

Windsor is also the home of Frogmore Cottage and Gardens, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used to live before they moved to the US.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has been the official London residence of the British royal family since 1837.

The next permanent residents of Buckingham Palace will be Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, when they take over as King and Queen Consort.

Prince Charles and Camilla currently live in Clarence House. Picture: Alamy

While Charles, 73, is said to prefer Clarence House, he has reportedly said he thinks Buckingham palace should remain the main home of the monarchy.

It’s currently undergoing a huge renovation, which is expected to cost around £380million and take several more years to complete.

And it’s no surprise it is taking so long as there are 775 rooms, including 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 78 bathrooms and 92 offices.

It’s thought the plans will be finished by 2027.