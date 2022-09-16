Queen Elizabeth II funeral guests: Who is attending the Queen's state funeral?
16 September 2022, 13:14 | Updated: 16 September 2022, 13:22
Full list of people attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral from Royal Family members to World Leaders and Commonwealth Leaders.
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey following Her Majesty's passing at Balmoral Castle on Thursday, September 8, last week.
Around 2,000 people are expected to attend the funeral for the late Queen including members of the Royal Family, the leaders of the United Kingdom as well as international leaders and commonwealth leaders.
While a guest list has not been confirmed, there are a number of people who are expected to be in attendance on Monday.
Here's the full list of people expected to be attending Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral:
Queen Elizabeth II's children and spouses:
- King Charles III & Camilla Queen Consort
- Princess Anne & Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence
- Prince Andrew & former spouse Sarah Ferguson
- Prince Edward & Sophie, Countess of Wessex
Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren and spouses:
- Peter Phillips
- Zara Tindall & Mike Tindall
- William, Prince of Wales & Catherine, Princess of Wales
- Harry, Duke of Sussex & Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
- Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
- Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank
- Lady Louise Windsor
- James, Viscount Severn
Queen Elizabeth II's cousins:
- The Duke of Kent
- Prince & Princess Michael of Kent
- Princess Alexandra
- Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester
Leaders of the United Kingdom:
- Prime Minister Liz Truss
- Sir Keir Starmer
- First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon
- First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford
US leaders:
- President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden
Commonwealth Leaders:
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia
- Governor-General David Hurley of Australia
- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand
- Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica
- Governor-General Patrick Allen of Jamaica
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada
- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh
- Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea
- Governor-General Bob Dadae of Papua New Guinea
- President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa
- President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka
- President Paula-Mae Weekes of Trinidad and Tobago
- President Droupadi Murmu of India
Other leaders:
- Taoiseach (similar to 'Prime Minister') Micheál Martin of Ireland
- President Michael D. Higgins of Ireland
- President Emmanuel Macron of France
- President Alexander Van der Bellen of Austria
- President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany
- President Sergio Mattarella of Italy
- President Isaac Herzog of Israel
- President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil
- President Sauli Niinistö of Finland
- President Hage Geingob of Namibia
- President Yoon Suk-Yeol of South Korea
- President Katalin Novak of Hungary
- President Egils Levits of Latvia
- President Andrzej Duda of Poland
- President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania
- President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
- European Council President Charles Michel
Others:
- All holders of the Victoria Cross or George Cross
- 200 people recognised at the Queen's Birthday Honours in June including key workers, charity workers, healthcare workers and education workers