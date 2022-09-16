Queen Elizabeth II funeral guests: Who is attending the Queen's state funeral?

Around 2,000 people are expected to attend the Queen's funeral. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Full list of people attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral from Royal Family members to World Leaders and Commonwealth Leaders.

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey following Her Majesty's passing at Balmoral Castle on Thursday, September 8, last week.

Around 2,000 people are expected to attend the funeral for the late Queen including members of the Royal Family, the leaders of the United Kingdom as well as international leaders and commonwealth leaders.

While a guest list has not been confirmed, there are a number of people who are expected to be in attendance on Monday.

Here's the full list of people expected to be attending Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral:

Most of the members of the Royal Family will be in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral. Picture: Getty

Queen Elizabeth II's children and spouses:

King Charles III & Camilla Queen Consort

Princess Anne & Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

Prince Andrew & former spouse Sarah Ferguson

Prince Edward & Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren and spouses:

Peter Phillips

Zara Tindall & Mike Tindall

William, Prince of Wales & Catherine, Princess of Wales

Harry, Duke of Sussex & Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank

Lady Louise Windsor

James, Viscount Severn

Queen Elizabeth II's cousins:

The Duke of Kent

Prince & Princess Michael of Kent

Princess Alexandra

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester

Queen Elizabeth II's children and grandchildren will be at the service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Picture: Getty

Leaders of the United Kingdom:

Prime Minister Liz Truss

Sir Keir Starmer

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford

US leaders:

President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will also be in attendance. Picture: Getty

Commonwealth Leaders:

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia

Governor-General David Hurley of Australia

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand

Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica

Governor-General Patrick Allen of Jamaica

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh

Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea

Governor-General Bob Dadae of Papua New Guinea

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa

President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka

President Paula-Mae Weekes of Trinidad and Tobago

President Droupadi Murmu of India

Other leaders:

Taoiseach (similar to 'Prime Minister') Micheál Martin of Ireland

President Michael D. Higgins of Ireland

President Emmanuel Macron of France

President Alexander Van der Bellen of Austria

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany

President Sergio Mattarella of Italy

President Isaac Herzog of Israel

President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil

President Sauli Niinistö of Finland

President Hage Geingob of Namibia

President Yoon Suk-Yeol of South Korea

President Katalin Novak of Hungary

President Egils Levits of Latvia

President Andrzej Duda of Poland

President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

European Council President Charles Michel

Others:

All holders of the Victoria Cross or George Cross

200 people recognised at the Queen's Birthday Honours in June including key workers, charity workers, healthcare workers and education workers

