Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle: Who made Princess Eugenie's dress and how does it compare to the Duchess of Sussex?

Princess Eugenie arrives at her wedding. Picture: Getty

As Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle, how does her Peter Pilotto wedding dress compare to the other royal bride this year; Meghan Markle?

Princess Eugenie is marrying Jack Brooksbank in what is the second royal wedding of the year after Meghan Markle wed Prince Harry back in spring.

And with both weddings taking place at St George's Chapel in Windsor it's been hard for royal fans not to compare the two big days.

The guest list is similar, the venue is the same but how do the dresses compare?

Broadcast live on ITV's This Morning, Princess Eugenie and her father the Duke of York arrive at St George's Chapel. Picture: ITV

Princess Eugenie's wedding dress is by designer Peter Pilotto and her bridal shoes are by quirky designer Charlotte Olympia.

Princess Eugenie opted way from wearing a veil in order to wear proudly the scars on her back from scoliosis surgery she had when she was twelve years old.

The back of the dress has a low cut to show the scars and on her head she wore a piece from her grandmother the Queen's Crown Jewels.

The Emerald Tiara was a favourite of the Queen Mother and apparently the princess's 'something borrowed' from her granny.

It was speculated that she would wear the York Tiara worn by her mother Sarah Ferguson at her wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986.

Princess Eugenie's dress proudly shows the scars from her scoliosis surgery. Picture: ITV

Meghan Markle's dress has become iconic already in the months since her big day.

The veil made a huge statement with the delicate embroidering of the flora and fauna of the different Commonwealth countries.

It was designed by British fashion designer and artistic director of Givenchy, Claire Waight Keller, who was selected as a British talent who has made such an impact on the global fashion industry.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their wedding day. Picture: PA

The gown itself was simplistic and all white with long sleeves and a slight bateau neckline that elegantly framed her collarbone.

It ticked all boxes for tradition and elegance and has become the new royal wedding dress favourite after Kate Middleton's 2011 gown.

Meghan's wedding dress will soon be available for the public to view at a special display called A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle from 26 October to 6 January and then Edinburgh from 14 June to 6 October.