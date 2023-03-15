Sarah Ferguson reveals she and Princess Diana were arrested during wild hen do

Sarah Ferguson sensationally claimed she and Princess Diana were arrested together. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Fergie confessed that she and Princess Diana got into trouble with the police during her raucous bachelorette party.

Sarah Ferguson has revealed that she and Princess Diana were arrested during her wild hen night in 1986.

The royal duo got into trouble for impersonating police officers and ended up in the back of a squad car, the Duchess of York admitted.

Dishing the dirt on the The Kelly Clarkson Show, she confessed the pair thought it would be funny to disguise themselves as policewomen for an evening of high jinks ahead of her wedding to Prince Andrew.

But when law enforcement caught Fergie and Diana dressed up as professional officers, the pair were apprehended.

The royal pair remained close friends up until Princess Diana's tragic death. Picture: Getty

Sarah told the former American Idol winner during an appearance on her show: "We sat down, and the waiter came up to us and said, 'Excuse me, this is a members club. And it's for fun, and we don't serve police officers here.'"

Kelly asked: "They thought you were real police officers?" to which Sarah replied: "Yes!"

After leaving the members club, the Duchess of York explained the duo were arrested then bundled into a police vehicle – but that's not where the outrageous night ended.

While in the patrol car, Diana spotted some "smoky bacon-flavoured crisps" and "started taking them and eating them", Fergie claimed.

"She and I, we laughed a lot. We got into trouble a lot," said Fergie. Picture: Getty

Whilst munching on the officer's late night snack, the policeman in the front seat reportedly told the Princess: "'You can't do that,'" before realising who he was talking to.

The cheeky pair, who hid their valuable engagement rings during the ordeal, were quickly released once authorities realised they were royals.

Fergie's raucous hen party was later described as a "riot", with Royal Expert Tom Quinn claiming that Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson were "lying on the floor" with "champagne being fired in every direction".

Fergie and Diana holidayed together with their husbands at the time, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles. Picture: Alamy

Reflecting on her friendship with the late royal, Fergie, who remained close friends with Diana right up until her tragic death in 1997, added: "She and I, we laughed a lot. We got into trouble a lot."

