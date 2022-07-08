Princess Diana seen competing in Prince Harry's sports day in unearthed pic

8 July 2022, 11:15

Princess Diana competed in the mothers' race at Prince Harry's sports day
Princess Diana competed in the mothers' race at Prince Harry's sports day. Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

Princess Diana was photographed running in a race at Prince Harry's sports day in 1991.

An incredible photo shows the late Princess Diana competing at her son Prince Harry's sports day over 30 years ago.

The young prince was just six at the time, and was sadly beaten by his classmates in the sack race at Wetherby School, reports Hello!.

His mother then got stuck in to compete in the mother's race, coming in a close second against the other mums.

This wasn't the first time Princess Diana competed at her sons' sports days - she also ran in races in 1989 and 1990 at Prince William and Prince Harry's pre-preparatory school.

Princess Diana competed in a number of sports days
Princess Diana competed in a number of sports days. Picture: Getty

The two princes attended London's Wetherby School in London before joining Ludgrove School near Wokingham, Berkshire. They then went to Eton for secondary school.

Princess Diana tragically died in a car accident in 1997, when William and Harry were 15 and 12 respectively.

Prince William recently spoke about his mother in a statement congratulating the winners of The Diana Award, a charity which runs anti-bullying and mentoring programmes.

He said: "Thank you for your compassion, bravery and absolute determination. You truly are the personification of my mother's legacy and I know she would be so proud of you all.

"I believe there's no better way to celebrate her life and work than through recognising incredible people who dedicate so much time and effort to helping those around them."

