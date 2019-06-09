What are the real names of the Royal Family
9 June 2019, 15:03
Before 1917, members of the British Royal Family had no surname, but only the name of their house or dynasty. Now, members of the Royal Family can be known both by the name of the Royal house, and by a surname, which are not always the same.
In 1917 George V specifically adopted Windsor, not only as the name of the 'House' or dynasty, but also as the surname of his family, according to the official web site of the Royal Family. The family name was changed as a result of anti-German feeling during the First World War, and the name Windsor was adopted after the Castle of the same name.
George V declared that 'all descendants in the male line of Queen Victoria, who are subjects of these realms, other than female descendants who marry or who have married, shall bear the name of Windsor'. So, Queen Elizabeth II's real name is Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor.
However, in 1960, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh decided that they would like their own direct descendants to be distinguished from the rest of the Royal Family. Therefore the Queen's descendants -- other than those with the style of Royal Highness and the title of Prince/Princess, or female descendants who marry -- would carry the name of Mountbatten-Windsor, as seen with Prince Harry's newborn son, Archie.
The Queen's children
Charles, Prince of Wales: Charles Philip Arthur George
Diana, Princess of Wales: born Diana Frances née Spencer [first wife]
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: Camilla Rosemary née Shand [second wife]
Anne, Princess Royal: Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise
Captain Mark Phillips: Mark Anthony Peter [first husband]
Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence: Timothy James Hamilton [second husband]
Prince Andrew, Duke of York: Andrew Albert Christian Edward
Sarah, Duchess of York: Sarah Margaret née Ferguson [divorced]
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex: Edward Antony Richard Louis
Sophie, Countess of Essex: Sophie Helen née Rhys-Jones
The Queen's grandchildren
Prince Charles' children
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge: William Arthur Philip Louis
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge: Catherine Elizabeth née Middleton
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex: Henry Charles Albert David
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex: Rachel Meghan née Markle
Princess Ann's children
Peter PhiIlips: Peter Mark Andrew Phillips
Autumn Phillips: Patricia née Kelly
Zara Tyndall: Zara Anne Elizabeth Tindall, née Phillips
Mike Tindall, born Michael James
Prince Andrew's children
Princess Beatrice of York: Beatrice Elizabeth Mary
Princess Eugenie of York: Eugenie Victoria Helena
Jack Brooksbank: Jack Christopher Stamp Brooksbank
Prince Edward's children
Lady Louise Windsor: Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor
James, Viscount Severn: James Alexander Philip Theo Mountbatten-Windsor
The Queen's great-grandchildren
Prince William's children
Prince George of Cambridge: George Alexander Louis
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge: Charlotte Elizabeth Diana
Prince Louis of Cambridge: Louis Arthur Charles
Prince Henry's child
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor
Peter Phillips' children
Savannah Anne Kathleen Phillips
Isla Elizabeth Phillips
Zara Tindall's children
Mia Grace Tindall
Lena Elizabeth Tindall
Unless The Prince of Wales chooses to alter the present decisions when he becomes king, he will continue to be of the House of Windsor and his grandchildren will use the surname Mountbatten-Windsor.