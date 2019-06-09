What are the real names of the Royal Family

The Royal Family. Picture: Getty

Before 1917, members of the British Royal Family had no surname, but only the name of their house or dynasty. Now, members of the Royal Family can be known both by the name of the Royal house, and by a surname, which are not always the same.

In 1917 George V specifically adopted Windsor, not only as the name of the 'House' or dynasty, but also as the surname of his family, according to the official web site of the Royal Family. The family name was changed as a result of anti-German feeling during the First World War, and the name Windsor was adopted after the Castle of the same name.

George V declared that 'all descendants in the male line of Queen Victoria, who are subjects of these realms, other than female descendants who marry or who have married, shall bear the name of Windsor'. So, Queen Elizabeth II's real name is Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor.

Elizabeth II on Her Coronation Day. Picture: Getty

However, in 1960, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh decided that they would like their own direct descendants to be distinguished from the rest of the Royal Family. Therefore the Queen's descendants -- other than those with the style of Royal Highness and the title of Prince/Princess, or female descendants who marry -- would carry the name of Mountbatten-Windsor, as seen with Prince Harry's newborn son, Archie.

The Royal Family travel to Sandringham, 1960. Picture: Getty

The Queen's children

Charles, Prince of Wales: Charles Philip Arthur George

Diana, Princess of Wales: born Diana Frances née Spencer [first wife]

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: Camilla Rosemary née Shand [second wife]



Anne, Princess Royal: Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise

Captain Mark Phillips: Mark Anthony Peter [first husband]

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence: Timothy James Hamilton [second husband]



Prince Andrew, Duke of York: Andrew Albert Christian Edward

Sarah, Duchess of York: Sarah Margaret née Ferguson [divorced]



Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex: Edward Antony Richard Louis

Sophie, Countess of Essex: Sophie Helen née Rhys-Jones

Prince Charles' real name is Charles Philip Arthur George. Picture: Getty

The Queen's grandchildren

Prince Charles' children

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge: William Arthur Philip Louis

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge: Catherine Elizabeth née Middleton



Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex: Henry Charles Albert David

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex: Rachel Meghan née Markle

Princess Ann's children

Peter PhiIlips: Peter Mark Andrew Phillips

Autumn Phillips: Patricia née Kelly



Zara Tyndall: Zara Anne Elizabeth Tindall, née Phillips

Mike Tindall, born Michael James



Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Picture: Getty

Prince Andrew's children

Princess Beatrice of York: Beatrice Elizabeth Mary



Princess Eugenie of York: Eugenie Victoria Helena

Jack Brooksbank: Jack Christopher Stamp Brooksbank



Prince Edward's children

Lady Louise Windsor: Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor

James, Viscount Severn: James Alexander Philip Theo Mountbatten-Windsor

The Queen's great-grandchildren

Prince William's children

Prince George of Cambridge: George Alexander Louis

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge: Charlotte Elizabeth Diana

Prince Louis of Cambridge: Louis Arthur Charles

Prince Henry's child

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Peter Phillips' children

Savannah Anne Kathleen Phillips

Isla Elizabeth Phillips

Zara Tindall's children

Mia Grace Tindall

Lena Elizabeth Tindall

Unless The Prince of Wales chooses to alter the present decisions when he becomes king, he will continue to be of the House of Windsor and his grandchildren will use the surname Mountbatten-Windsor.