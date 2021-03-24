Breaking News

Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall welcome baby boy as royal gives birth 'on bathroom floor'

24 March 2021, 09:55

Mike and Zara Tindall have welcomed a baby boy
Mike and Zara Tindall have welcomed a baby boy. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall have welcomed their third baby, a baby boy they have named Lucas Philip Tindall.

Zara Tindall, 39, and Mike Tindall, 42, have welcomed a baby boy.

The Queen's granddaughter gave birth to her third child on Sunday, a son they have named Lucas Philip Tindall – a sweet nod to her grandfather Prince Philip.

READ MORE: Pippa Middleton welcomes second child with husband James Matthews as she gives birth to baby girl

Mike and Zara Tindall have named their newborn Lucas Philip Tindall
Mike and Zara Tindall have named their newborn Lucas Philip Tindall. Picture: Getty

Mike confirmed the news during a chat on his podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, telling his friends Zara gave birth on the bathroom floor as they "didn't make it to the hospital".

He said: "Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house! Yeah brilliant, six o'clock last night.

"We haven't got a name yet, we're still working on it, we always struggle with that, we've never picked one before they arrived.

"8lb 4oz, very bonny. Arrived very quickly, didn't make it to hospital, on the bathroom floor!"

Zara and Mike Tindall are already parents to two daughters
Zara and Mike Tindall are already parents to two daughters. Picture: Getty

He added: "The best thing about being at home, the best thing was, as soon he's wrapped up, he's skin on skin, straight downstairs. TV room. Golf on. This is what we're doing."

A spokesperson for the couple later confirmed the name of the baby boy.

Lucas is the Queen's 10th grandchild
Lucas is the Queen's 10th grandchild. Picture: Getty

Mike and Zara are already parents to six-year-old Mia Grace and two-year-old Lena Elizabeth.

Lucas is the Queen's tenth grandchild, and is 22nd in line to the throne.

READ NOW: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry respond after wedding certificate reveals they did not get married in secret

