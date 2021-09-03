Why is Married at First Sight UK not on tonight?

Married at First Sight UK is not on over the weekend. Picture: Channel 4

Is Married at First Sight on tonight and when is the next episode?

Married at First Sight UK is our new favourite series. The show follows 16 contestants in their search for The One.

And the likes of Nikita and Josh are already causing drama, with plenty more to come.

But why is MAFS not on tonight and when will it next be on? Here’s what we know…

Amy Christophers and Josh Christie were matched on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK 2021 is on every Monday to Thursday, which means there will never be an episode on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.

You’ll have to wait until Monday to catch up with your favourite MAFS UK contestants…

There are 21 episodes in total, which means the grand finale episode is set to air on Monday 5 October 2021.

All the couples have been matched by experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas.

Having walked down the aisle earlier this year, viewers will have to wait and see if any of the couples are still together.

But Channel 4 bosses have taken notes from the Australian version which was a huge hit here in the UK over lockdown.

MAFS UK star Amy Christophers, 34, recently told The Sun: “MAFS makes Love Island look like Downton Abbey.

“Expect explosive dinner parties, drunken commitment ceremonies with lots of tears and swapping spouses.

“Sometimes I thought I was on that other programme Wife Swap.”

Former Aussie MAFS dating expert Mel Schilling was also asked if there would be cheating, to which she told the publication: “All I can say is yes to all of the above.

“I came to the UK expecting the contributors to be a bit more reserved, which is just a stereotype, as I was very wrong and pleasantly surprised.”