The Royal Family is advertising for a LIVE-IN Buckingham Palace job

Fancy working at Buckingham Palace? Read on... Picture: Getty

The Queen is looking for a gardener for Buckingham Palace... and the job comes with accommodation

If you've ever harboured a secret fantasy of living in Buckingham Palace and being a princess, that dream could now (half) become a reality.

But only if you're an extremely adept gardener.

The Queen is looking for someone to tend the gardens at Buckingham Palace and St James' Palace, and the job comes complete with live-in accommodation.

The job is full time and five days a week, with a salary starting at £18,100 (depending on experience), with 15% employer contribution pension scheme and benefits.

The live-in gardener job is full-time and five days a week. Picture: Getty

Its listing reads: "You’ll keep the lawns in top condition, from regular mowing and edging, to raking, re-seeding and top dressing.

"We’re a busy team, so self-discipline and time management skills are vital. Working closely with colleagues will be important to you, and you'll have the skills to communicate with a range of people.

Applications are still open for the role. Picture: Getty

"With initiative and a confident approach, you'll also be keen to research and explore new ideas for developing the gardens and grounds. You’ll aim for perfection and learn from expert colleagues, with the results of your work will be seen, and admired, by a world-wide audience."

The deadline for applications is 24th April, so get going on that cover letter...