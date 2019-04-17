The Royal Family is advertising for a LIVE-IN Buckingham Palace job

17 April 2019, 16:18

Fancy working at Buckingham Palace? Read on...
Fancy working at Buckingham Palace? Read on... Picture: Getty

The Queen is looking for a gardener for Buckingham Palace... and the job comes with accommodation

If you've ever harboured a secret fantasy of living in Buckingham Palace and being a princess, that dream could now (half) become a reality.

But only if you're an extremely adept gardener.

Read more: Every adult could receive £300 from MasterCard for incorrect fees...even if you've never owned one!

The Queen is looking for someone to tend the gardens at Buckingham Palace and St James' Palace, and the job comes complete with live-in accommodation.

The job is full time and five days a week, with a salary starting at £18,100 (depending on experience), with 15% employer contribution pension scheme and benefits.

The live-in gardener job is full-time and five days a week
The live-in gardener job is full-time and five days a week. Picture: Getty

Its listing reads: "You’ll keep the lawns in top condition, from regular mowing and edging, to raking, re-seeding and top dressing.

Read more: Meghan Markle looking for an ‘American nanny’ for the royal baby

"We’re a busy team, so self-discipline and time management skills are vital. Working closely with colleagues will be important to you, and you'll have the skills to communicate with a range of people.

Applications are still open for the role
Applications are still open for the role. Picture: Getty

"With initiative and a confident approach, you'll also be keen to research and explore new ideas for developing the gardens and grounds. You’ll aim for perfection and learn from expert colleagues, with the results of your work will be seen, and admired, by a world-wide audience."

Read more: 'Meghan and Harry' pose on steps of the 'Lindo Wing' with newborn

The deadline for applications is 24th April, so get going on that cover letter...

Latest News

See more Latest News

North Korea test-fires new tactical guided weapon

UK & World

Sudan's revolution growing despite undercurrent of fear

UK & World

Jarrell Miller denied licence to fight Anthony Joshua after adverse finding in drug test

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Harriet Finch's stalker still remains unknown

Emmerdale spoilers: Will Vicar Harriet Finch’s stalker FINALLY be revealed?

TV & Movies

Michael Jackson Not Guilty

Michael Jackson's British goddaughter defends abuse claims

Celebrities

Katy Collins Not Wed OR Dead Bride

Katy Collins says she now thanks her ex for his "brave" decision to end their engagement just six weeks before their wedding, after a once in a lifetime adventure helped her find inner peace.

Lifestyle

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have two children together

Are Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling married, how many children do they have and how did they meet?

Celebrities

The mum has issued a warning for parents (stock image)

Mum urges parents to vaccinate their kids after her newborn baby contracts measles

Lifestyle

The brand new Monopoly game even comes with a mini Pride Rock

There's now a Lion King Monopoly game available and we need one ASAP

Lifestyle