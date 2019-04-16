'Meghan and Harry' pose on steps of the 'Lindo Wing' with newborn

The happy couple posed with a baby doll for the incredibly accurate spoof images. Picture: Cavendish Press, courtesy of Baby Annabell UK

By Mared Parry

The Duke and Duchess looked as happy as can be posing on the steps of the Lindo wing... but all isn't as it seems

A lookalike couple have posed as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, holding a doll on the steps of the Lindo Wing.

The incredibly convincing images come after the pair announced they would not be not be posing for a public photocall outside of their birthing venue, like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did.

The lookalike models and plastic doll did a great job of convincing us. Picture: Cavendish Press

The spoof images give royal fans a glance at what the pictures could've looked like if the royal couple decided to follow in William and Kate's footsteps and welcome their child into the world at the lavish Lindo Wing.

At £7,500 a night, it's one of the priciest options in the country.

In the images, 'Meghan' is wearing an emerald green midi dress with her hair swept back in her go-to low bun, and 'Harry' has opted for a navy suit, a light blue shirt and some brown chinos.

Their 'daughter' is a plastic Baby Annabell doll dressed in a matching pink outfit, how adorable.

The trio make a beautiful family, even if the baby is made out of plastic. Picture: Cavendish Press

Another hilarious collection of images shows the couple in co-ordinating outfits shopping for toys. Picture: Cavendish Press

More images of the lookalike couple have emerged, showing them shopping for toys with their 'newborn'.

The 'royal' duo have matched their outfits, both donning denim jeans and light blue shirts, with their 'baby' still sporting the pale pink co-ords.

The couple were spotted at Smyths buying toys for their baby. Picture: Cavendish Press

The pictures come just days after it was reported that Meghan snubbed the Queen's doctors in the lead up to the birth of her first child, as she doesn't want "men in suits" to deliver her firstborn.

In the final days of her pregnancy, Meghan has appointed her own delivery team, led by a female doctor.