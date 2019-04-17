Meghan Markle looking for an ‘American nanny’ for the royal baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly looking to hire a nanny. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on the hunt for the perfect nanny for Baby Sussex, it has been reported.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are days away from welcoming their first baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed they will be keeping the birth of the royal baby private for a short time before announcing the birth to the public.

While a lot of the details from Meghan’s pregnancy have been kept secret, it has now been reported the former actress, 37, is looking to hire an American nanny for the baby.

A source told Mirror.co.uk that Meghan turned to a Kensington-based recruitment firm for help finding the right candidate.

They said: “Meghan was clear in telling recruiters she favours an American over a Brit and wants them to feel part of the family rather than a uniformed member of staff.”

Meghan Markle is said to be keen for the nanny to be American. Picture: Getty

The couple are also not ruling out the idea of a male nanny.

The source revealed: “That is important to her, she’s never hidden the fact she is fiercely proud of her American roots. They are keen to explore the possibility of a male nanny.”

Meghan and Harry are also said to be looking to pay up to £70,000 to the nanny, depending on their experience.

With Meghan Markle’s due date unknown to the public, it is anyone’s guess when the Duchess will give birth to baby Sussex.

READ MORE: Who is Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle?

Recently, the couple revealed their birth plans, explaining that they will celebrate the birth of the baby privately as a family for a short time before announcing the news.

Follow the latest from the birth of the royal baby here.