Buckingham Palace is advertising a job for the Queen's new chef

The Queen is after a new chef. Picture: PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

The Queen is on the hunt for a chef to prepare meals for royal events - and you can live in Buckingham Palace.

If you’ve always dreamed of working with the royal family and you have a keen eye for fine dining and luxury ingredients, then we have some great news.

Buckingham Palace is after a talented chef - or ‘Demi Chef de Partie’ - to join the royal household's kitchen for £22,076.04 a year.

The role, shared on the Royal Household website, states the royal family are after a "hands-on" food expert to "deliver extraordinary service".

As well as “preparing diverse menus” for The Queen and Prince Phillip at their many royal events, you'll also be able to live at the palace if you want.

The advertisement reads: “Working with quality ingredients and alongside skilled colleagues, your role will be diverse, rotating through all sections of the kitchen.

You could work for the whole royal family. Picture: PA Images

Read More: The Queen does not like people taking pictures of her, and this is why

“And in an environment where development and training is commonplace, you'll be supported to grow within your role.”

But this job isn’t for the lazy among us, as “every day is busy,” and the applicant will be expected to work shifts five days a week from Monday to Sunday.

You are also expected to be a team player with strong communication skills and obviously, a meticulous attention to detail is imperative.

Well, we can’t imagine The Queen will be very happy if her dinner arrives late.

Luckily, you don't need to have a huge amount of experience to apply, instead, "ability and enthusiasm" are the most important.

Read More: Prince Harry 'panics' when he bumps into the Queen in Buckingham Palace

This role also offers the option to live with the royals, get all your meals provided on site, and have access to a "range of recreational facilities".

The advert specifies the lucky chef will get a generous 33 days holiday, a 15% employer contribution pension scheme and meals provided on duty.

Although it’s not clear which royals in particular the chef will be working for, you could find yourself bumping into the likes of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton or Prince William on your way to the kitchens.

If you’re interested, you have until July 28 to send your application off HERE.

So, what actually gets rustled up in the royal quarters? Well, we know Her Majesty loves a dessert.

One of her former personal chefs previously revealed that her favourite is a chocolate biscuit cake but she also enjoys a traditional Scottish fruit cake, Dundee cake, .

According to The Telegraph, "even if she's on a flight at tea time, out will come a cuppa, a Dundee cake, and some scones and clotted cream."