Captain Tom Moore to be knighted by the Queen on Friday at Windsor Castle

15 July 2020, 11:11 | Updated: 15 July 2020, 11:26

Captain Tom Moore will be knighted on Friday at Windsor Castle
Captain Sir Thomas Moore will be knighted on Friday at Windsor Castle. Picture: PA/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Captain Sir Thomas Moore will be honoured with a knighthood this week after raising £33million for the NHS.

Captain Sir Thomas Moore, 100, has become everyone's hero during the coronavirus pandemic, stealing the hearts of the nation with his determination and kindness.

Now, the World War II veteran is set to be knighted by the Queen this Friday, at Windsor Castle.

This comes after the pensioner raised a huge £33million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden in Bedfordshire.

Captain Tom will be knighted in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle, where the Queen will give him the honorary title.

READ MORE: Captain Tom Moore awarded Pride of Britain Award on Good Morning Britain after raising £28million for the NHS

Captain Tom Moore raised over £33million for the NHS
Captain Tom Moore raised over £33million for the NHS. Picture: PA

For the knighting, the Queen will be using the sword that belonged to her father, King George VI.

Tom will be joined with his close family for the ceremony.

Speaking of the upcoming event, Tom joked: "I hope she’s not very heavy-handed with the sword as by then I might be rather a poor old weak soul."

The Queen will knight Captain Tom in a private ceremony
The Queen will knight Captain Tom in a private ceremony. Picture: PA

He added: "To get this honour is so outstanding that I really can’t say how different I feel, but I certainly feel that I’ve been given an outstanding honour by the Queen and Prime Minister.

“I’m certainly delighted. I’m over-awed by the fact that this has happened to me.”

Captain Tom Moore will be knighted with a sword previously owned by the Queen's father, George VI
Captain Tom Moore will be knighted with a sword previously owned by the Queen's father, George VI. Picture: PA

The Queen has been in isolation during the pandemic with her husband Prince Philip.

The couple traveled to Windsor just before the lockdown measures were announced, in order to stay safe from the virus.

READ MORE: Captain Tom Moore awarded title of Colonel as he celebrates 100th birthday today

