FaceApp predicts what Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and the rest of the royals will look like as OAPs

This is what Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and the other royals will look like when they're older, according to FaceApp. Picture: Getty / FaceApp

The #FaceAppChallenge is back – and this time it's showing royal fans what the awesome foursome will look like in their 70s

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry are among a handful of royals who have been turned into OAPs thanks to the FaceApp craze sweeping social media.

The hilarious collection of royal snaps were published online and show the awesome foursome, along with Prince George, Mike and Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie, looking significantly older after their photos had been through the famous wrinkly filter.

The altered pictures gave fans an idea of what the younger members of the Royal Family are going to look like in their golden years, as the photo app ages skin, darkens teeth and lightens hair.

Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, Mike and Zara Tindall pic.twitter.com/Ch8HikaJQF — Nicholas Douglas (@Readers_Delight) July 18, 2019

Meghan, 37, who recently swapped parenting tips with Beyoncé at The Lion King premiere in London, still managed to look glam with just a few laughter lines and some sneaky greys creeping in, while Kate, 37, also fared well in the challenge that only added a few wrinkles around the eyes and mouth.

But the sister-in-laws got off lightly in comparison to their husbands Prince Harry, 34, and Prince William, 37, who echoed their grandfather Prince Philip in the funny filtered photos.

The brothers both sported deep-set wrinkles, larger ears and in Harry's case, an entire mop of white hair – and a beard to match as the photos went viral.

Princess Eugenie bore a huge resemblance to her mother Sarah Ferguson, while Zara Tindall remained elegant, but husband Mike was decorated with grey facial hair and laughter lines like the other men.

Fans couldn't hide their delight at the amusing pictures, published by the Mirror, and made a whole heap of celebrity and royal comparisons.

One Twitter user wrote: "Harry looks like john McEnroe and yes I'm serious :)."

Another added: "Tindall looks like Uncle Albert?!!"

"George looks just like his great-grannie...," said a third, while a fourth replied: "If he had darker hair he looks like Jimmie krankie!"

The FaceApp snaps are the latest in a string of celebrity 'age-overs' doing the rounds on Twitter and Instagram.

The Jonas Brothers, James Marsden, Heidi Klum, Busy Philipps, Mindy Kaling and Lil Nas X are among a flurry of famous faces who have fast-forwarded the years via the hit app, which uses AI to map a user's face and then piles on the lines!