The royal family are looking to hire a HR advisor, and here’s how you can apply

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are looking for a Senior HR Advisor. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Fancy working for the royal family and brushing shoulders with Kate Middleton and Prince William?

The royal family, just like every organisation, can only run smoothly with a hard-working team.

And now you could become part of that team, working for Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, as Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are looking for a Senior HR Advisor.

The role is for maternity leave – so don’t worry, no one has sensationally quit – and is open for applicants now.

The job is based at St James' Palace. Picture: Getty

The advert, posted on the royal family’s official website reads: “We are recruiting a Senior HR Advisor to deliver excellent service to a broad range of teams across the Household.”

They are looking for someone with a passion for coaching and development “coupled with strong employee relations experience”.

The person that fills the role will be responsible for employee lifecycle, providing “exceptional HR generalist service to the organisation”.

The advert continues: “Applicants will also have excellent communication skills, together with the ability to build relationships and engage with staff at all levels.

The royal family need a HR advisor, could it be you? Picture: Getty

“Candidates must be pro-active, self-motivated with plenty of initiative, and have excellent organisational skills and the ability to manage multiple tasks.”

And, of course, being part of the royal family, they have advised that “discretion and confidentiality” are “critical” with this role.

If you love the royals and cheeky bit of HR, then you can apply here.

