Kate Middleton went 'bright red' when meeting Prince William for the first time

Kate Middleton opened up about meeting Prince William for the first time in their engagement interview in 2010.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate Middleton and Prince William previously opened up about meeting each other for the first time, with Kate admitting she went 'bright red' when they first crossed paths at St Andrews university.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got married in 2010, and opened up about their first meeting in their engagement interview in the same year.

Kate said: "I actually went bright red when I met you and scuttled off feeling very shy about meeting you.

"William wasn't there for quite a bit of the time initially, he wasn't there from Fresher's Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other. But we did become very close friends from quite early on."

Kate and William got engaged in 2010. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere in the interview, Kate was asked about the rumour that she had a poster of William up in her room, and she confirmed there was no truth to it.

She said: "He wishes... I had the Levi guy on my wall, not a picture of William."

The couple have now been married for more than a decade, and have three children - Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

Kate and William did briefly split at university, but William later said it was good for their relationship in the long-run.

He said: "We did split up for a bit. We were both very young, it was at university and we were both finding ourselves and being different characters and stuff.

Kate previously said she went 'bright red' when she first met William. Picture: Getty

"It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up. It was just a bit of space. It worked out for the better."

Kate also said: "At the time I wasn't very happy about it but actually it made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realised.

"I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you're younger. I really valued that time, for me as well, although i didn't think it at the time."