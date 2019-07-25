Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's relationship 'saved by motherhood'

The Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge are closer than ever, according to reports. Picture: Getty

The sister-in-laws are reportedly "closer than ever" after bonding over their children, a royal expert reveals

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been surrounded by rumours of a rift ever since the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.

But it seems their alleged feud has finally been put to bed as a royal source revealed the sister-in-laws are "more of a team" than ever before.

Putting their new-found closeness down to the bonding powers of motherhood, he claimed the pair feel at ease in each other's company as they "have more in common" now they both have children.

Mums Meghan and Kate reportedly meet up at least once a week. Picture: Getty

“There is a sense of [Meghan and Kate’s] relationship strengthening,” royal expert Robert Lacey told People magazine.

“Coming from different backgrounds, I think, they have more the makings of a team than people imagined.

“And they have a common interest as partners to [Prince Harry and Prince William] who are so crucial to the monarchy, along with their children."

Kate and Meghan were spotted enjoying a day out at Wimbledon 2019. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex have been spotted laughing and chatting at a string of public events in recent months, most notably at Wimbledon where the duo appeared side-by-side in the Royal Box.

Attending the prestigious sporting tournament as they witnessed Meghan's close friend Serena Williams lose her title to Simona Halep in the Women's Singles Finals, the pair seemed happy to be sharing their passion for tennis.

It has also been alleged their friendship has blossomed in recent months due to Meghan giving birth to Archie Harrison, her first child with husband Prince Harry.

Kate already has three children with Prince William – Prince George, who recently turned six years old, Princess Charlotte, 4, and toddler Prince Louis, 15 months – which is thought to spark common ground for the Duchesses.

And it seems to be working as the two women reportedly meet up at least once a week now, according to Grazia Daily.

A royal source told the publication said: "Kate has her hands full with the children and baby, but ensures she makes time to touch base with Meghan."

"It’s a friendship that is still slowly blossoming," another source explained.

"Kate has gone out of her way to be friendly to Meghan, and Meghan has been very grateful for that."