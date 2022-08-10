Kate Middleton sends letter to girl who invited Prince George to her birthday party
10 August 2022, 15:04
The Duchess of Cambridge said the family were 'immensely touched' by the girl's invitation.
Kate Middleton sent an adorable letter to a six-year-old girl who invited Prince George to her birthday party.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge receive a huge amount of fan mail from the public, meaning they are unable to respond to all letters they receive.
Kate did, however, take the time to ensure that the little girl got a response after asking Prince George to attend the party a few months ago.
As reported by The Express, the little girl's delighted mother shared a photo to the letter to Twitter alongside the caption: "Something amazing for her to keep."
The touching letter read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have asked me to thank you for your letter, in which you invite Prince George to your 6th Birthday party. I am sorry that it took so long to reply.
"Their Royal Highnesses were extremely grateful for your kind invitation. Having given careful consideration to the possibilities, however, I very much regret that Their Royal Highnesses reluctantly feel they have to decline.
"Nevertheless, I hope that you enjoyed your birthday."
The letter continued: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were immensely touched that you should take the trouble to write as you did to their son, Prince George.
"It really was most thoughtful of you and Their Royal Highnesses have asked me to send you their warmest thanks and best wishes.”