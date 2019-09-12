Kate Middleton shops high street as she wears £1.50 Accessorize earrings for royal engagement

12 September 2019, 12:48

Kate Middleton accessorised her look with a pair of affordable earrings
Kate Middleton accessorised her look with a pair of affordable earrings. Picture: Getty/Accessorize
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her thrifty side this week as she accessorised her designer dress with a bargain pair of earrings.

This week Kate Middleton surprised families at the Back To Nature festival, held at RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, looked stunning for the royal engagement in a duck-egg blue dress, complete with a pink floral pattern, voluminous blouson sleeves and a flattering belt to finish to piece.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton got shut down by sassy child during Back To Nature festival

The dress is by one of Prince William’s wife’s favourite designers, Emilia Wickstead, and is retailed at a whopping £1,045.

While we all know the Duchess enjoys high end designers with pricey tags, we also know that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother also loves a bargain.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in an Emilia Wickstead dress
The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in an Emilia Wickstead dress. Picture: PA
The Accessorize earrings are in the sale for £1.50
The Accessorize earrings are in the sale for £1.50. Picture: Accessorize

For this look, Kate showed off her thrifty side by accessorising the dress with a pair of high street earrings which are currently on sale for only £1.50.

Meghan Markle’s sister-in-law wore the Simple Filigree Short Drop Earrings by Accessorize, which were once £5.00, and are now in the sale for only £1.50.

The Duchess of Cambridge's gown, on the other hand, was an expensive piece
The Duchess of Cambridge's gown, on the other hand, was an expensive piece. Picture: Emilia Wickstead

While many of Kate’s looks are not affordable for the public, the Duchess is known for often surprising people with a more affordable ensembles.

The royal has been known to step out in Zara and Topshop dresses, and more recently wore an & Other Stories dress, which was under £100.

During the launch of the Duchess’ garden at Chelsea Flower Show earlier this year, Kate wore a floral dress by the brand, which retails at only £95.

This also isn’t the first time Kate has accessorised with Accessorize earrings.

On the same day she wore the & Other Stories dress, Kate wore a pair of £8 earrings from the brand.

The Polly Petal Drop Earrings have since gone out of stock as fans of the royal’s style flock to get their hands on them.

READ MORE: Eight dresses Kate Middleton has recycled over the years

