Kate Middleton embraces BAFTA dress code as she recycles gold and white Alexander McQueen dress for award show

Kate Middleton followed the dress code by recycling a gown. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning for the BAFTA Film Awards this weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the BAFTAs together on Sunday night, with Kate Middleton taking to the red carpet in a recycled gown for the occasion.

Kate, who is mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, opted for a gown first worn a seven years ago during a royal tour.

Meghan Markle's sister-in-law embraced the 2020 BAFTA's dress code, where they encouraged all the attendees to wear an old outfit or a rented piece too help support the sustainable fashion movement.

The Duchess of Cambridge re-wore the gold and white Alexander McQueen dress. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, first wore the gown in 2012 during a visit to Malaysia. Picture: PA

The award body are said to have presented people attending the award show with a fashion guide created by London Collage of Fashion.

Embracing the request, Kate, 38, wore a gold and white Alexander McQueen gown she was first seen in in 2012 during a state dinner in Malaysia.

At the time, Kate and her husband Prince William were on their Jubilee Tour.

Kate Middleton updated the look with new jewellery, accessories and a modern hair-do. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Cambridge made a few changes to the look with her accessories and hair and makeup look.

Recycling the look for Sunday night's BAFTAs, Kate wore a pair of glitter Jimmy Choo heels, retailing at £525, teamed with a Anya Hindmarch clutch bag.

Back in 2012, Kate wore her hair half up and half down with a pair of earrings, whereas the Duchess of Cambridge wore her hair in an up do for the 2020 award show, teamed with jewellery by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Kate wore a pair of glitter Jimmy Choo heels, retailing at £525, teamed with a Anya Hindmarch clutch bag. Picture: PA

Royal fans were delighted to see Kate back in the stunning gown, with one person commenting: "That is my all-time favourite evening gown of hers that she wore on one of their tours!"

Another person wrote: "Always loved this dress and the hair is just sublime!"

A third person shared: "This is one of my favourite gowns of hers— so excited to see a rewear!"

