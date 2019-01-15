Kate Middleton: The Duchess of Cambridge stuns in casual ensemble as she visits Islington gardens in first royal engagement of the year

Kate Middleton was all smiles are she arrived in Islington . Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, made her first royal visit of the year in Islington.

Kate Middleton was all smiles as she arrived in Islington to visit the King Henry’s Walk Garden, which works to bring people together through gardening and food growing.

The Duchess of Cambridge wondered around the allotments, took part in a winter planting workshop and made bird boxes during her first royal engagement since Christmas.

Prince William’s wife kept warm in a casual ensemble for the visit, teaming green jeans with a red jumper, green tweed jacket and walking boots.

Kate Middleton dressed casually for the visit . Picture: PA

Kate Middleton wore the Dubarry Bracken Tweed Sports Jacke coat. Picture: Dubarry

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother wore her famous brunette locks down in a natural curl, and her make-up simple and fresh.

Dressing the look up a little, Meghan Markle’s sister-in-law finished off the look with a pair of love heart drop earrings.

Kate's coat is by Irish brand Dubarry and is the Bracken Tweed Sports Jacket in colour 'heath'.

Kate Middleton visited the King Henry’s Walk Garden. Picture: PA

Kate Middleton Chloe boots. Picture: Chloe

The coat is still available to buy online and costs £399.

Kate's boots are a new style for the Duchess, and are by designer Chloe.

The boots are the Women's Gray Mozart Suede Lace-up Ankle Boots, and appear to have sold out after going on sale for £252.