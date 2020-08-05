Kate Middleton wears floral face mask for royal engagement, and it's only £15

5 August 2020, 12:06

Kate Middleton wore a floral face covering during her royal outing this week
Kate Middleton wore a floral face covering during her royal outing this week. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, followed the Government's coronavirus guidelines this week as she attended a royal engagement.

Kate Middleton, 38, stepped out for her first royal engagement in months this week wearing a floral face covering.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited baby bank charity Baby Basics UK in Sheffield during the outing, which has been her first since lockdown started.

For parts of the engagement, when the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was in close proximity to others, she wore a face mask.

Kate Middleton, 38, stepped out for her first royal engagement in months this week wearing a floral face covering
Kate Middleton, 38, stepped out for her first royal engagement in months this week wearing a floral face covering. Picture: PA

The face mask is a pink floral number with the famous Liberty print, and it only cost £15.

The covering is by Amaia London, a children's clothing brand Kate Middleton often shops at for her kids.

Brand owner Amaia Arrieta confirmed that the Duchess' face covering was one of hers, telling HELLO! she was "very honoured".

The brand is selling both adult and children's reusable face masks, and you can even getting matching ones for you and your little one.

The mask is from Amaia London, and is only £15
The mask is from Amaia London, and is only £15. Picture: Amaia London

For the engagement, Kate wore a white Suzannah dress with black button details, teaming it with white stilettos and a fresh new hair do.

The Duchess of Cambridge appears to have had a trip to the salon as they reopened, as she sported a shorter look with blonde highlights.

