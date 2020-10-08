Kate Middleton honours children George, Charlotte and Louis with special outfit detail

Kate Middleton's beautiful necklace kept her children close to her heart. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge added a special necklace to her ensemble during an outing this week.

Kate Middleton, 38, continued her royal engagements this week, visiting Derby University to see how the pandemic has affected students returning to campus.

For the visit, the Duchess of Cambridge wrapped up warm in a blue jumper and coat by Massimo Dutti, finishing the look off with black trousers and a sensible black heel.

However, there was one other outfit detail fans were quick to notice, and it turns out it holds a very special meaning to the Duchess.

During the visit, Prince William's wife wore a necklace with three discs embossed with the letters G, C and L.

The Duhess of Cambridge's necklace was engraved with G, C and L. Picture: PA

Kate Middleton was visiting Derby University this week. Picture: PA

The necklace is obviously a tribute to Kate's three children, George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2.

The necklace is by an independent boutique called All the Falling Stars, and costs £98.

Kate was spotted wearing the necklace back in September this year as she met mothers in Battersea Park.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a blue jumper teamed with black trousers for the outing. Picture: PA

This isn't the first time the Duchess has been seen wearing jewellery honouring her children.

Back in 2014, Kate was spotted wearing a gold necklace with three charms – one with 'George Alexander Louis' engraved on it, the other a love heart with 'W' for William on it, and a pendant shaped like a boy.

Kate and William are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Picture: Instagram/Kensington Palace

Kate also has another piece of jewellery for her children, a gold disc necklace with all their initials on it.

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted wearing this piece of jewellery earlier this year.

The necklace was the Personalised Gold Midnight Moon Necklace by Daniella Draper and costs a whopping £1,070.

