Kate Middleton shares picture of Prince George's handmade Mother's Day card

Kate and William shared some unseen photos. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Prince George made Kate Middleton a sweet card this Mother's Day.

As many people were unable to spend Mother’s Day with their loved ones, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a poignant social media message at this ‘difficult time’.

In a sweet social media post, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared previously unseen photos of their family, as well as a card Prince George had made.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

The couple wrote alongside it: “To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, the snaps included one of Prince William and Kate giving their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, piggybacks in Norfolk.

The family also released a photo of William and Prince Harry with Princess Diana, and one of Kate as a baby with her mum Carole Middleton.

Read More: The Queen breaks her silence on coronavirus pandemic with statement

A final photo in the post was of a Mother's Day card made by George, which shows a yellow vase with three red flowers.

And the couple’s followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "This really made me smile but also tugged at the heartstrings. Love to all the mums out there.”

"Fabulous photos thanks so much for sharing them with us!" said another, whole a third commented: "I love them, they are so cute!"

This comes after William and Kate visited an NHS 111 call centre on Friday to highlight the important work workers are doing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Read More: Palace and Government 'considering' having the Queen address the nation amid coronavirus pandemic

William praised the staff “working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most.”

He told his Instagram followers: “The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus.

“But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society – people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good.”

He finally added: “All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable.

“That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus.”