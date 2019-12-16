Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis' first words were inspired by Bake Off's Mary Berry

Kate Middleton has revealed Prince Louis' first words. Picture: PA Images/Getty/BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Kate Middleton has revealed Prince Louis knows exactly who Mary Berry is.

If you love nothing more than sitting down with a cup of tea and watching old reruns of the Great British Bake Off, it turns out your in good company as Kate Middleton is also a huge fan.

In fact, the Duchess of Cambridge loves the show so much, that ‘Mary Berry’ was one of her youngest son, Prince Louis’ first words.

Kate revealed the adorable story during her appearance with husband William on a festive baking show with the former Bake Off judge.

In a preview clip, the mum-of-three said: “One of Louis’ first words was ‘Mary’, because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen.

Prince Louis was born in April 2018. Picture: PA Images

“And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say, ‘That’s Mary Berry’. So he would definitely recognise you if he saw you.”

Kate and Wills - who are also parents to George, six, and Charlotte, four, - have teamed up with Mary for ‘A Berry Royal Christmas’ which is a one-hour special following the trio as they serve a festive feast to charity workers.

And while chatting with baking legend Mary, Prince William also opened up about how his relationship with his late mum Princess Diana, influenced his parenting.

He said: "She realised that it was very important when you grow up - especially in the life that we grew up - that you realise that life happens beyond palace walls, and that you see real people struggling with real issues," he said, admitting that he speaks to George and Charlotte about homelessness.

"I know it sounds a little bit contrite - but on the school run already, bear in mind six and four (George and Charlotte's age), whenever we see someone who is sleeping rough on the street I talk about it and I point it out and I explain."

The BBC special - set in the Palace - is set to air on Monday December 16th, and will also feature an appearance from former GBBO winner Nadiya Hussain.