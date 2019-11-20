Kate Middleton and Prince William didn’t let George and Charlotte come to the Royal Variety Performance because it was ‘on a school night’

Kate and William put their foot down when it came to their "date night". Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continue to prove they’re just like any other parents, with plenty of rules.

This week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - Kate Middleton and Prince William – attended the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium.

The royal couple attended the event on behalf of the royal family, with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry taking on the role last year.

Kate and William enjoyed what was later referred to as a “date night” as they left their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at home.

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed that her children were desperate to come to the show. Picture: PA

While the royal children were not there, the couple revealed to the cast of Mary Poppins during a meet and greet moment that they wanted to.

According to Hello!, George and Charlotte were very excited about where their parents were off to, and asked if they could come to see all the dancing and singing.

However, Kate and Wills had to put their foot down as they revealed they had told their little ones “not on a school night!”.

They may be royal children, and the future monarchs, but that doesn’t mean Kate and Wills don’t have usual parenting rules.

The couple represented the royal family this year. Picture: PA

This decision to not let their children come is yet another display from the couple of just how normal they like to keep their children’s lives.

Earlier in the year, royal expert Neil Sean spoke to Today Extra where he revealed that this “normal life” technique Kate Middleton has adapted is similar to the way the late Princess Diana raised William and Harry.

He said: “If you remember, when Princess Diana was with us what she did was very clever.

"She sort of made sure that William and Harry had normal lives if you like. There was a very famous picture of them queuing in McDonald’s in Kensington and then there was the other picture of them at funfairs and amusement parks.”

George and Charlotte wanted to see the singing and dancing. Picture: PA

He continued: “Well, Kate has done the same thing, she has taken the same route.

“According to a royal source, she wants her children to experience the reality of life.”

Neil went on to say that only a week or so ago, Kate was pictured in a supermarket buying fancy dress outfits for her children.

The expert says that this sort of normalisation “endears” the public, and not just William and Kate, but the entire royal family.

