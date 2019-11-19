When will the Royal Variety Performance be on TV and who is performing on it?

The Royal Variety Performance took place in London this week. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Royal Variety Performance took place in London this week, but when will we be able to watch it on TV?

This year’s Royal Variety Performance took place on Monday 18th November at The London Palladium, with royals Kate Middleton and Prince William in attendance.

While the show was recored this week, it won’t be on our screens for weeks yet.

From when it’s airing on TV to who you can expect to see performances from, here’s everything you need to know:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Variety Performance. Picture: PA

When will the Royal Variety Performance be on TV?

The show, hosted this year by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, was filmed this week at the The London Palladium.

However, it won’t air on ITV until December.

A date has not yet been revealed.

Britain's Got Talent winner Colin Thackery is among to performers. Picture: PA

Who is performance on the Royal Variety Performance?

This year’s full line-up is as follows:

Red Stewart

Cirque Du Soleil’s Luzia

Comedian Kerry Godliman

Frank Skinner

Cast of Come From Away

Comedy act Flo and Joan

Lewis Capaldi

Hollywood actor Luke Evan

Emeli Sandé and Manchester’s Bee Vocal choir

Britain’s Got Talent winner Colin Thackery

Cast of Mary Poppins

Harry Connick Jr.

the Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in an Alexander McQueen black lace-look gown. Picture: PA

Who attended from the royal family this year?

This year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attending the Royal Variety Performance.

Last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended, and the year before it was Kate and William.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in an Alexander McQueen black lace-look gown.

The couple met with the performers before the show to wish them luck and, of course, give them a royal handshake.

Kate Middleton even told some of the performers that whole her children wanted to come to the event with her and William, they said no as it was a school night.

