When will the Royal Variety Performance be on TV and who is performing on it?

19 November 2019, 12:43

The Royal Variety Performance took place in London this week
The Royal Variety Performance took place in London this week. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Royal Variety Performance took place in London this week, but when will we be able to watch it on TV?

This year’s Royal Variety Performance took place on Monday 18th November at The London Palladium, with royals Kate Middleton and Prince William in attendance.

While the show was recored this week, it won’t be on our screens for weeks yet.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton apparently just broke royal protocol by wearing black tights to a royal engagement

From when it’s airing on TV to who you can expect to see performances from, here’s everything you need to know:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Variety Performance
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Variety Performance. Picture: PA

When will the Royal Variety Performance be on TV?

The show, hosted this year by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, was filmed this week at the The London Palladium.

However, it won’t air on ITV until December.

A date has not yet been revealed.

Britain's Got Talent winner Colin Thackery is among to performers
Britain's Got Talent winner Colin Thackery is among to performers. Picture: PA

Who is performance on the Royal Variety Performance?

This year’s full line-up is as follows:

Red Stewart

Cirque Du Soleil’s Luzia

Comedian Kerry Godliman

Frank Skinner

Cast of Come From Away

Comedy act Flo and Joan

Lewis Capaldi

Hollywood actor Luke Evan

Emeli Sandé and Manchester’s Bee Vocal choir

Britain’s Got Talent winner Colin Thackery

Cast of Mary Poppins

Harry Connick Jr.

the Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in an Alexander McQueen black lace-look gown
the Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in an Alexander McQueen black lace-look gown. Picture: PA

Who attended from the royal family this year?

This year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attending the Royal Variety Performance.

Last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended, and the year before it was Kate and William.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in an Alexander McQueen black lace-look gown.

The couple met with the performers before the show to wish them luck and, of course, give them a royal handshake.

Kate Middleton even told some of the performers that whole her children wanted to come to the event with her and William, they said no as it was a school night.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton has used ‘very clever’ Princess Diana technique to win over the UK, says royal expert

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

What happened between the Girls Aloud girls?

What happened between Nadine Coyle and the Girls Aloud girls and why did they fallout?

Celebrities

Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians haven't had the easiest time

What happened between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians and what has the I'm A Celebrity star said about them?
Ant and Dec are feuding with Piers Morgan

Ant and Dec in furious Twitter spat with Piers Morgan following I'm A Celeb jibe
Saffron Barker's family home was raided in the middle of the night

Strictly star Saffron Barker’s home ransacked by thieves as she and her family slept

Strictly Come Dancing

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Reiss

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £185 black mini dress from Reiss

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Jeff Spicer

Who is Jane McDonald, what is the former Loose Woman presenter famous for and what songs does she sing?

Celebrities

Mont Treblanc, a picture-perfect ski location, is even more beautiful in autumn

Why you should consider Québec for your next family holiday

Travel

Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna opens up about devastating body dysmorphia following lip filler-removal

Celebrities

There's a calendar for all your beauty wants, needs and budgets

The best beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2019: from Glossybox and Feelunique to The Body Shop and Nivea

Beauty

De-icing your car first thing in the morning is a serious hassle for those who haven't prepared

De-ice your car windscreen in seconds with this clever hack using only a sandwich bag

Lifestyle

Names that can be used for either a boy or a girl have become popular

Gender-neutral baby names such as Robin and Albie are among the most popular for 2020

Lifestyle