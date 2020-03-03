Kate Middleton and Prince William Ireland tour details: When are they going and where will they visit?

Kate Middleton and Prince William will visit a number of places and organisations during their your of Ireland. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will embark on a royal tour of Ireland this March, here's everything we know about the trip so far.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been non-stop with their royal engagements in 2020, and it appears they're not slowing down yet.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will take a three day trip ton Ireland, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

But what do we know about the trip, where are they visiting and how long are they in Ireland for?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in Ireland for three days. Picture: PA

When is Kate and William's royal tour of Ireland?

Kate and William's royal tour of Ireland will kick off on March 3 and last until March 5.

These details were revealed when the trip was announced earlier in the year.

In the statement, the royal family said the trip "will highlight the many strong links between the UK and Ireland".

Kate and William last visited Ireland back in February 2019. Picture: PA

Where will Kate and William be visiting?

During their time in Ireland, Kate and William will be visiting Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare, and Galway.

Details on the royal couple's day-to-day itinerary have not been revealed.

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, they explained: "The Duke and Duchess will learn about local organisations working to support and empower young people and projects which provide opportunities to help them develop important life skills.

Kate and William will be visiting Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare, and Galway. Picture: PA

"Their royal highnesses will also hear more about Ireland's conservation initiatives and efforts to protect its environment, with a particular focus on sustainable farming and marine conservation."

They added: "The UK's link with Ireland are extensive, and The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with he Irish people".

