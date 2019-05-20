Kate Middleton steps out at Chelsea Flower Show in her favourite £50 Superga trainers

20 May 2019, 16:09

Kate Middleton looked casual but still chic in the comfortable ensemble
Kate Middleton looked casual but still chic in the comfortable ensemble. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton dressed casually as she visited her garden at Chelsea Flower Show today.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, returned to her woodland garden at Chelsea Flower Show today for one last look before it is unveiled to the Queen.

This comes a day after Kate and her family explored the site after months of hard work.

Returning to the magical garden, the Duchess dressed casually in a white shirt, camel culotte trousers and white trainers.

The trainers Kate opted for for the royal outing are in fact the Duchess’ favourite pair of casual shoes.

READ MORE: Prince Louis takes his first steps on camera during family day out at Chelsea Flower Show

Kate Middleton wore a white shirt teamed with camel trousers
Kate Middleton wore a white shirt teamed with camel trousers. Picture: PA
The Superga trainers are only £50
The Superga trainers are only £50. Picture: PA

The trainers are the Superga 2750 Cotu Classics in white, and are a reasonable purchase at only £50.

This is not the first time Prince William’s wife has worn the comfortable and fashionable shoes.

Back in 2017, the Duchess of Cambridge teamed the versatile shoes with black skinny jeans and a sports jacket as she supported runners at the London Marathon.

The first time we saw Kate looking casual and chic in her Supergas was during her 2016 tour of Canada with husband William.

Kate Middleton took one more look around the woodland
Kate Middleton took one more look around the woodland. Picture: PA

On the day before they departed, Kate wore the white shoes with skin jeans and a parka jacket.

Fans were ecstatic to see the Duchess rocking the trusty shoes again, with one commenting: “Kate Middleton made Superga trainers look seriously stylish at the Chelsea Flower Show.”

READ NOW: Kate Middleton honours Princess Diana in identical outfit

