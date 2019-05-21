Royal fans question whether Kate Middleton broke royal protocol by kissing the Queen

The Queen visited the Duchess of Cambridge's garden at Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton and the Queen shared a lovely moment as they greeted each other at Chelsea Flower Show, but did the Duchess of Cambridge break royal protocol?

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed Her Majesty to Chelsea Flower Show this week.

Prince William’s wife had previously been as the show at the weekend, officially opening her woodland park with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Following this, the Queen attended to see the beautiful grounds for the first time.

In a moment captured royal correspondent Emily Nash, the Queen, Prince William and Kate can be seen greeting each other with a warm welcome.

WATCH: Kisses and a curtsy as William and Kate welcome the Queen to the Back to Nature garden: pic.twitter.com/VhJMPkSGkV — Emily Nash (@emynash) May 20, 2019

William gives his Grandma a kiss on both cheeks, which Kate copied and followed with a small curtsey.

Many fans loved the warm moment between the family, while others questioned whether the Duchess had broken royal protocol by not curtseying first.

One royal fan queried on Twitter: “The thing I noticed was the kiss came before the bow or curtsy. It must be how they normally do it.”

He added: “It’s like the formal part was an afterthought. I think they forgot the cameras were there.”

Another added: “Interesting kisses before courtesy. I figured it’d be more formal first.”

The Duchess of Cambridge showed a delighted Queen around the magical space. Picture: Getty

However, others defended the royals, writing: “No the family always do it like that.

“I’ve noticed that from other members of the family in the past as well.”

While there are no rules as to how to greet the Queen, especially for her own family, the majority of people enjoyed seeing the rare moment of affection between the family.

Heart.co.uk also spoke to body lan gauge expert Judi James, who shared some insights into what Kate and the Queen’s greeting says about their relationship.

Kate Middleton walked with the Queen around the woodland. Picture: Getty

Judi explained: “Kate’s right hand touches the Queen’s shoulder gently in a gesture of fondness and as she kisses her grandmother-in-law on both cheeks the Queen seems to be chatting with her already, using eye contact and a wide smile as Kate drops a quick curtsey.”

She added: “The speediness of Kate’s approach and the way the Queen doesn’t pause for one beat before chatting to her suggests the pair are delighted to be in one another’s company again.”