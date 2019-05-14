Kate Middleton and Prince William still haven’t met baby Archie, and this is why

Kate and William are still yet to meet their nephew. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton and Prince William are yet to meet their nephew, baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son, Archie, on 6th May in the early hours of the morning.

A couple of days later and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their little one to the world, moments before the Queen and Prince Philip met Archie for the first time.

However, Kate and William – as well as Prince Charles – are still yet to meet the baby.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie explained on Good Morning America: “Archie's first week at home with mum and dad was quiet, they wanted that personal space with their newborn.”

Prince William and Meghan Markle welcomed their newborn on 6th May. Picture: PA

However, it now appears Kate and William have a date to meet the newborn.

Omid continued: “This week it's all about the visitors with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visiting tomorrow and the Prince of Wales visiting later this week.

Kate and William have already shared their excitement over meeting the new addition to the family.

During a royal engagement in London following the baby’s birth, William told the press: “We’re thrilled, absolutely thrilled and obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down.

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared their excitement over the new royal baby. Picture: PA

“I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting, so yeah, I’ll be looking forward to that.”

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland was with her daughter when she welcomed her son, however, it is unknown whether any other members of her family, including her father, will be introduced to the baby.

