What time is King Charles' Christmas Day speech and when was it recorded?

The King’s speech will be shown on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV One and Sky One. Picture: Getty

King Charles III is expected to pay tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during his first Christmas Day speech.

King Charles III will address the nation this Christmas Day in his first festive speech as monarch.

His Majesty has taken the reigns from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and will present the annual message from the palace with a 10-minute monologue.

The royal tradition, which has been televised since 1957, has taken place every year at the same time since 1932 when it was broadcast to Britain via the radio.

This year, Charles is expected to deliver an emotional script focusing on 2022's biggest events along with a fitting tribute to his beloved mum – here are all the details, including when and where you can watch it.

This year’s King’s Speech will be the monarch's first. Picture: Getty

What time is the King’s Speech?

The King’s Speech will be broadcast at 3pm on 25th December as King Charles III follows the monarchy's annual tradition.

His Majesty is expected to stick to royal rules and deliver a 10-minute address to the nation, finishing at 3.10pm.

It is thought the former Prince of Wales will cover the year's events including the death of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, as well as offering messages of hope to those watching on Christmas Day.

When asked about what he may say about his beloved mum, who passed away aged 96 at Balmoral Castle, historian and author Jeremy Archer told OK! magazine: “I’m quite sure he’ll spend as much time talking about his mother as he does about everything else.

"He’ll talk about how positive she was and how inclusive she was. It will be solemn and reflective, but it will show gratitude for her reign, her life and all the things she’s achieved."

The Christmas speech will be delivered at 3pm on 25th December. Picture: Getty

Is the King's Speech live?

Charles III won't be addressing the UK live from his royal residence as His Majesty has already pre-recorded the King's Speech.

He reportedly filmed the festive message at his much-loved country retreat, Sandringham, on 13th December.

Following tradition once more, the monarchy has pre-recorded the annual speech in advance since the 1960s, meaning he will be able to enjoy the special day with his family in private.

Where can you watch the King’s speech?

The King’s Speech will be broadcast to the nation on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV One and Sky One.

If you're too busy arguing over Monopoly or are halfway through your roast turkey, it will be available to watch shortly afterwards on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

