Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer, 29, 'converting to Judaism' to marry millionaire fiancé, 61

The couple reportedly got engaged last Christmas. Picture: PA/Backgrid

Lady Kitty Spencer is converting to Judaism ahead of her wedding to £80million fashion tycoon Michael Lewis.

Lady Kitty Spencer. 29, is reportedly 'taking religious instruction' to convert to Judaism ahead of her wedding to millionaire Michael Lewis, 61.

Kitty Spencer is Princess Diana's niece. Picture: PA

Princess Diana's niece recently got engaged to the fashion tycoon, who is 32 years her junior, and is said to be demonstrating her commitment to his Jewish faith.

The Sunday Times reports that she is 'taking religious instruction' in preparation for her marriage to the father-of-three.

The couple reportedly got engaged just before Christmas, and Kitty was first spotted at his £19million central London mansion last summer.

At the time, she opened up to the Mail about not wanting to have kids just yet.

She said: "I can see myself having children at some point.

"But I'm only in my 20s. I do have friends my age who are having children, and they are so, so, sweet, but I think everyone should do things in their own time.

