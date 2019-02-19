Meghan Markle's baby shower: Duchess of Sussex joins Jessica Mulroney for lavish party in New York

Meghan Markle's best pal Jessica Mulroney (pictured in 2016) threw her the party. Picture: Getty

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney reportedly threw the baby shower for her closest friends in New York.

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry have only a few weeks left until they welcome their first child, but that didn't stop Meghan Markle from flying to New York for her baby shower despite being seven months pregnant.

Former Suits actress Meghan, was spotted wearing a black Victoria Beckham pea coat and a tweed flat cap as she arrived to Ladurée restaurant in SoHo on Saturday.

It's believed her best friend Jessica Mulroney threw the bash in Meghan's honour, despite baby showers not being a royal family tradition.

According to Harper's Bazaar, there is no strict ban on baby showers, nor does permission need to be granted from The Queen, however it's not traditionally celebrated as it's more of an American custom.

Meghan kept a low profile as she arrived to the venue but her engagement ring and wedding band could be visibly seen on her left finger.

Sources confirmed to Harper's Bazaar that Jessica Mulroney was set to throw a lavish do at an undisclosed Upper East Side hotel, but it's also claimed she joined Meghan at Laudreee in Soho to enjoy macrons and tea.

"The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves," a source told the publication.

"This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it’s nice to share precious moments."

Meghan Markle and Jesica Mulroney (pictured in 2016) have been longtime pals . Picture: Getty

Speculated guests at the baby shower are believed to be Meghan's close pals - tennis legend Serena Williams, Suits star Sarah Rafferty, designer Misha Nonoo, brand consultant Benita Litt, and college pal Lindsay Roth.

Meghan's former co-star Abigail Spencer also hinted she was travelling when she took to Instagram stories to post a picture with a suitcase.

"It’s been a relaxing visit. Nothing beats face time with your friends,' the person added. 'Meg will be flying home refreshed and relaxed - and with a lot of new baby clothes."