Meghan Markle hugs her 'cousin' after meeting at baseball game

30 June 2019, 12:59

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

Meghan Markle warmly greets Red Sox star Mookie Betts after a family connection was reportedly found between the pair.

The Duchess of Sussex accompanied husband Prince Harry to the London Stadium ahead of Europe's first ever Major League Baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Boston side.

Megan and Mookie were seen laughing and chatting in the locked room prior to the game after US genealogist Jim McNiff discovered an ancestry link between the pair.

Betts told the Boston Globe last year: "I saw on television that they were getting married. But I had no idea we were related ... That's not something you expect to hear, but it’s interesting."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look deeply in love. Picture: Getty

A 1870 Federal Consensus reportedly found the pair have a connection dating back 150 years to America's Deep South.

The consensus shows that Joseph Betts is Mookie's great-great grandfather and Jacob Betts - who lived two doors down from Joseph - is the great-great-great grandfather of Meghan.

Due to the scarcity of Betts' in Madison County and their close proximity Jim believes its not just coincidence.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk onto the pitch at the London Stadium. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation has been partnered with the MLB's two-game London Series and former competitors kicked off the match with the first ceremonial pitch.

In only her second appearance since the unveiling of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor who was born on May 6th, Meghan looked chic in a black knee length Stella McCartney belted dress.

She looked in great spirits as she greeted both sets of players and former Invictus Games competitors.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose with gifts from the Red Sox. Picture: Getty

66,000 fans were in West Ham Utd's home stadium for the historic match which saw the Yankees win 17-13.

Meghan's first appearance since the unveiling of baby Archie was at The Queen's birthday celebration at Trooping The Colour earlier this month.

Harry and Meghan are expected to return to full-time royal commitments in four months time.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold an Archie 19 shirt in reference to the year of the baby's birth. Picture: Getty
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Picture: Getty

Reticulated python

9ft killer snake is on the loose in Cambridge

Man who turned up at London hospital with stab wounds dies

UK & World

Despite Trump's claims about North Korea, the danger has not passed

UK & World

