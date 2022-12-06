Prince Harry says 'it's a dirty game' as new Netflix trailer is released

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix documentary: The series now has a brand new trailer and a release date.

Prince Harry has spoken about the ‘leaking and... planting of stories’ in a new trailer for the Harry and Meghan series on Netflix.

The latest clip from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was released on Monday and has already racked up over one million views.

In the one minute video, Harry describes the ‘pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution’.

Over an image of senior royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony, he says: "There's a hierarchy of the family. You know there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories."

Meghan Markle was seen crying in a new trailer. Picture: Netflix

Alongside photos and videos of paparazzi hounding his family, he goes on to say he ‘didn’t want history to repeat itself’, referencing the death of his mum, Princess Diana.

"I realised they're never going to protect you," Meghan Markle then says, before Harry tells viewers: "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

The six-part series begins on Thursday and will be released in two volumes.

The series is being released in two sections of three episodes, the first on 8 December at 08.00am, and then a week later on 15 December.

It tells the story of the couple's early relationship, alongside commentary from family and friends.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have opened up in a new documentary. Picture: Netflix

Netflix says: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story in this unprecedented and in-depth documentary series.”

“Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.”

Last week, the first teaser for the Netlix series was released, with Meghan saying: "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

The trailer shares many previously unseen pictures of the couple, including loved-up photos taken in a booth as well as personal shots from their wedding day.

