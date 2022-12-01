Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix documentary series: Release date, story and cost

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary series is believed to drop onto the streaming service on 8th December. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary will be released in a number of days.

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, are reported to be releasing their Netflix series later this month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary, which is said to be about their love story, has been highly-anticipated as people wait to see what the couple will do next.

Back in 2020, the parents of Archie and Lilibet signed a deal with Netflix, saying at the time: "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."

With the release date believed to only be days away, here's everything we know about the upcoming series:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2020 attending The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House. Picture: Getty

When is Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary out?

While no release date has been confirmed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle or Netflix, sources have said that the series will land on the streaming platform on 8th December.

How much did Harry and Meghan get paid for the Netflix documentary?

Again, this fee has not been confirmed, but the reports are that the pair got paid $100million for the series.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day in 2018. Picture: Getty

What is Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary about?

Harry and Meghan have remained tight-lipped about their series with Netflix, however, have revealed in recent months that the narrative will focus around their love story.

Meghan said on the series: "The piece of my life I haven't been able to share, that people haven't been able to see – our love story".

Speaking with Variety magazine earlier this year, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about the series in more detial.

"It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story - a seasoned director whose work I've long admired - even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," Meghan said.

She added: "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

Meghan also told The Cut: "So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story. I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding.

"People love love. I’m not excluded in that sentiment. And our definition of love is really expansive: Partner love, self-love, the love of community and family. We use that as the baseline of the kind of shows and documentaries we want out there."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Commonwealth Service in London in 2020 alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and King Charles III. Picture: Getty

Will any of the Royal Family be in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary?

As far as we know, no members of the Royal Family will appear in the documentary.

Earlier in the year, when Meghan and Harry travelled to the UK with their children for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a source denied that the couple were bringing cameras with them.

A source said at the time that it would be "ludicrous" to suggest that the Netflix cameras would be going with them, adding: "They aren’t even bringing a press team. It’s all very low key."

